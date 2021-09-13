Harris Teeter will limit hours due to COVID-19 surge

Harris Teeter announced Monday that it will limit store hours due to the COVID-19 surge.
The change in hours will be effective on Wednesday. Harris Teeter stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Fresh Foods Market Service Counter will now close at 8 p.m.
The Butcher's & Fisherman's Market Service Counters will also close at 8 p.m.
