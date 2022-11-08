Hartsfield leads early voting in Forsyth. Democrats lead in race for seats on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board

Democratic challenger Denise Hartsfield held a lead of about 5,600 votes over incumbent Republican Jim O'Neill in the results from early voting in Forsyth County for the 2022 general election, and has expanded that lead to about 7,600 votes with the inclusion of more than 6,000 absentee votes.

In early voting, Hartsfield had 39,202 votes, or 54% of the total, while O'Neill had 33,625 votes, or 46%. There were 72,827 early votes cast in the contest.

Counting absentee votes just in, Hartsfield's total rises to 43,596, or 55%, to 35,982 or 45% for O'Neill.

The other returns listed here do not include any election day votes.

School board

In the closely-watched contests for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Elections, Democrats are in the lead in the at large contest, and one Democrat is among the top four candidates in District 2.

For the at-large race, the top three vote-getters win election.

Democrat incumbent Deanna Kaplan is the current leader with 40,185 votes, followed by Democrat Richard Watts with 39,657 votes, and Democrat Sabrina Coone-Godfrey with 39,535 votes.

The three Republicans trail in the early vote: Sarah Absher has 27,800 votes, followed by Allen Daniel with 26,921 votes and Michael Hardman with 26,751 votes.

Libertarian Regina Garner has 4,097 votes in the at-large contest.

In District 2, four candidates will be elected to the board. There are four Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot.

Republican incumbent Leah Crowley leads with 31,214 votes. In second place is Democrat Jennifer Castillo with 29,935 votes.

Republican Susan Miller, who replaced the late Stan Elrod on the ballot, is in third place among early voters with 29,397 votes, followed by Republican Robert Barr with 28,988 votes.

Trailing the field in early voting for District 2, Republican Steve Wood has 27,684 votes.

The District 1 race for two school board seats was settled in the May Democratic primary with incumbent Alex Bohannon and newcomer Trevonia Brown-Gaither emerging as the top vote-getters and unopposed this fall.

Bohannon has 11,943 votes, while Brown-Gaither has 11,445 votes.

General Assembly

In early voting results in General Assembly races, Democratic challenger Carla Catalan Day had 11,411 votes or 51% of the votes compare with Rep. Jeff Zenger, who had 10,868 votes or 49% in the House District 74 race.

In Senate District 32, Democratic incumbent Sen. Paul Lowe has a sizeable lead over challenger George Ware. Lowe has 28,220 votes or 63% and Ware had 16,365 votes or 37%.

In the House District 72 race, Democratic incumbent Amber Baker had 11,132 votes or 79% and challenger Shelton Stallworthy had 3,023 or 21%.

Sheriff

In other contests, incumbent Democratic Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has 70% of the early vote, while GOP challenger Ernie Leyba has 30%. In numbers, that's 51,074 for Kimbrough and 22,049 for Leyba.

County commissioners

In the contest for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, Democrat Dan Besse has jumped out to a lead of about 14,500 votes among some 73,000 votes cast over the Republican, Terri Mrazek. Besse has 43,685 votes, or 60%, to Mrazek's 29,280, at 40%.

Incumbent Democrat Tonya McDaniel and Democrat Malishai Woodbury easily lead in the contest for two District B seats on the county board. McDaniel has 12,865 votes and Woodbury has 12,290 votes. The Republicans trail: Michael Owens has 3,030 votes and Reginald Reid has 2,699 votes.

Alcohol votes

Early voting results in Forsyth and Stokes counties for the referendums on the sale of alcoholic beverages in King and Rural Hall show that King’s mixed beverage election has 81 votes or 71% for the measure and 33 against or 29% of the ballots in Forsyth County.

The Rural Hall mixed beverage election has 411 votes or 62.8% of the ballots for the measure and 243 votes or 37.2% of the ballots against it.

The King’s ABC election shows there are 80 votes or 69.6% of the ballots for an ABC store and 35 votes or 30.4% of the ballots against it.

In Stokes County, the King’s ABC store election has 1,256 votes or 62.3% of the ballots for the measure and 760 votes or 37.7% of the ballots against it. The King’s mixed beverage election has 1,324 votes or 65.5% of the ballots for the measure and 696 votes or 34.5% of the ballots against it.