Health department makes Narcan easier for people to get, a response to surging overdoses

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has started distributing the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone at its front desk, a response to the surging number of opioid overdoses locally and nationally.
"There's no questions asked. If people need more than one, they can get more than one," said Amanda Clark, the Substance Use Health Educator for the health department.
The kits had previously been available at the health department's pharmacy.
The Naloxone that will be distributed is a nasal spray that Clark said is easy to use. The kits come with detailed instructions.
Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services has administered Narcan, a brand of Naloxone, 1,199 times so far this year compared with 1,162 times in all of 2020 and 847 times in 2019, according to statistics provided to Clark from Forsyth County EMS.
Those numbers do not reflect how many times people administered Narcan without calling 911, she said.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of suspected fatal overdoses in a 12-month period ending April 2021 exceeded 100,000, up 28% from the same time-period the year before. Most of the deaths were from opioids.
"This is one way we are trying to address it," Clark said. "Anything we can do to make Naloxone more available is going to save a few more lives."
The kits distributed locally are free, and people can take multiple kits, she said.
The holidays can be a particularly stressful time for people with substance-use disorder, Clark said, so having Naloxone available could save lives.
"With all the trauma and stress from COVID, there are probably a lot more people who are struggling," she said.
The health department is at 799 Highland Ave.
Clark is available to train churches, community groups, businesses and other organizations on Naloxone and how to help people who have overdosed. She can be reached at clarkac@forsyth.cc or 336-486-0103.
336-727-7420