Health department makes Narcan easier for people to get, a response to surging overdoses

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has started distributing the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone at its front desk, a response to the surging number of opioid overdoses locally and nationally.

"There's no questions asked. If people need more than one, they can get more than one," said Amanda Clark, the Substance Use Health Educator for the health department.

The kits had previously been available at the health department's pharmacy.

The Naloxone that will be distributed is a nasal spray that Clark said is easy to use. The kits come with detailed instructions.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services has administered Narcan, a brand of Naloxone, 1,199 times so far this year compared with 1,162 times in all of 2020 and 847 times in 2019, according to statistics provided to Clark from Forsyth County EMS.

Those numbers do not reflect how many times people administered Narcan without calling 911, she said.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of suspected fatal overdoses in a 12-month period ending April 2021 exceeded 100,000, up 28% from the same time-period the year before. Most of the deaths were from opioids.