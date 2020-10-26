Here's where Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be in Winston-Salem today

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will make three stops in Winston-Salem today (Oct. 26).

Emhoff headlines an early voter mobilization event at Campus Gas, 1231 Polo Road, at noon.

He will then swing by the Stratford Road Krispy Kreme, although it isn’t clear whether he will offer remarks at the doughnut shop or exactly when the stop will take place.

On this third stop, Emhoff will greet voters at the Mazie Woodruff Center early voting site in Winston-Salem this afternoon after leaving Krispy Kreme. Emhoff will be joined at the Woodruff Center by Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth.

Following the Winston-Salem events, Emhoff will head to Boone for a 3:10 p.m. early voter mobilization event at Booneshine Brewing Co.