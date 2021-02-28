Hotel owner owes Winston-Salem $800,000 in lease payments for Grand Pavilion ballroom

The hotel owner explained the failure to pay by saying that it had budgeted revenues from the Grand Pavilion to total $1.8 million in 2018, city officials said, but actual revenues were about half that amount. In 2019 the hotel expected to break even after making its lease payment, but instead wound up $400,000 in arrears.

City officials say that when the pandemic struck in 2020, that killed any chance the hotel could have had to make money off the Grand Pavilion. In response to the pandemic, Benton Convention Center nearby closed.

In addition, Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said, the hotel owner had to spend $800,000 to replace a chiller and other systems, expecting to make up the revenue from events but failing to do so because of the coronavirus.

Under the new deal the city is voting on Monday, the hotel would have until the end of December in 2023 to pay off the $360,000 owed for pre-coronavirus debt, and until the end of 2030 to pay off the $440,000 in debt accumulated since the start of the coronavirus shutdown at Benton.

Rowe said the lease modifications were worked out in talks between city and hotel officials.