 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Housing discrimination lawsuit against Village of Clemmons settled for $150,000
0 Comments
top story

Housing discrimination lawsuit against Village of Clemmons settled for $150,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The village of Clemmons has settled a second housing discrimination lawsuit for $150,000.

In August 2020, Allegro Investment Properties filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court, alleging that village officials used overly technical reasons to deny a 78-unit apartment complex proposed on 8 acres at 3462 Clemmons Road, near Kinnamon Village off U.S. 158.

The real reason, attorneys for Allegro said, was that the apartment complex would be for low-income housing for predominantly Black and Hispanic tenants in a suburb of Winston-Salem that is 82 percent white. Village officials denied those allegations in court papers. 

Allegro and another developer, Sylvan road Properties proposed a similar development on the same property in 2015, but the Village of Clemmons Council denied a rezoning request. The developers filed a lawsuit, also alleging housing discrimination. In an agreement signed in January 2019, the village of Clemmons settled the complaint, paying $150,000 to Legal Aid of North Carolina and having members of the council agree to attend training sponsored by the state Human Relations Commission for the next three years. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Human Relations Commission investigated that earlier complaint and concluded that the council's decision "was a pretext for unlawful discrimination." The commission based its conclusion partially on comments made by members of the council and private citizens that dealt with concerns about crime and income levels.

The new lawsuit said that village officials claimed they denied Allegro's proposed development because it didn't comply with the village's comprehensive plan. But the lawsuit alleged that the council's denial "was motivated by numerous citizens' written and public hearing comments that referred to potential crime, drugs, decline in property values, 'those people,' and other alleged problems that suggested the Village should deny the rezoning because of the race and nationality of the anticipated tenants."

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on June 8, according to court papers. The Village of Clemmons Council voted 3-2 to approve the $150,000 settlement during a April 30 meeting. As with most settlements, village officials did not admit any liability. Another requirement of the settlement was that the Village of Clemmons Council approve the rezoning for the development, which it did on May 24. 

Mayor John Wait declined to comment Monday, citing the settlement's confidentiality agreement. The agreement prohibits both parties in the lawsuit from comment about the terms, conditions and provisions of the settlement.

During a June 8, 2020 meeting on the redevelopment, Wait accused Allegro of using bullying tactics, according to minutes from that meeting. Wait said he had received a demand letter, saying "you either need to approve this or you're going to get sued."

John Taylor, an attorney for Allegro, did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Soaring lumber prices & that new home you're building

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.
Politics

Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.

Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP said in a news release that Commissioner Tonya McDaniel did nothing illegal in applying for a grant of more than $40,000, though she did show a lapse of judgment. Arnita Miles, a community activist and a former Winston-Salem police officer, publicly accused McDaniel of misappropriating the money and called on her to resign from her commissioner seat. 

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News