Housing discrimination lawsuit against Village of Clemmons settled for $150,000

The new lawsuit said that village officials claimed they denied Allegro's proposed development because it didn't comply with the village's comprehensive plan. But the lawsuit alleged that the council's denial "was motivated by numerous citizens' written and public hearing comments that referred to potential crime, drugs, decline in property values, 'those people,' and other alleged problems that suggested the Village should deny the rezoning because of the race and nationality of the anticipated tenants."

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on June 8, according to court papers. The Village of Clemmons Council voted 3-2 to approve the $150,000 settlement during a April 30 meeting. As with most settlements, village officials did not admit any liability. Another requirement of the settlement was that the Village of Clemmons Council approve the rezoning for the development, which it did on May 24.

Mayor John Wait declined to comment Monday, citing the settlement's confidentiality agreement. The agreement prohibits both parties in the lawsuit from comment about the terms, conditions and provisions of the settlement.