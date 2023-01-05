Humane Society doesn't budge on $1.5 million request to run Forsyth County animal shelter

The Forsyth Humane Society is not budging from the $1.5 million it requested to keep running the county animal shelter, making it increasingly likely that Forsyth County will take over shelter operations on April 1.

In a Dec. 28 communication to the county, Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Humane Society, said the county's most recent offer to pay the group $1.2 million per year to run the shelter cannot "adequately meet the expenses for the care being provided to the homeless pet population of Forsyth County."

Neff made a "counteroffer" of $1.5 million per year that makes no adjustment to the total that the Humane Society last said it would be willing to take to continue running the animal shelter.

Neff said that he and his board of directors would also want annual negotiations to "ensure the yearly amount covers the cost of basic care and programming" at the shelter.

Neff's Dec. 28 letter was mentioned in Thursday's briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which saw a review of the steps the county will take in preparation for taking over animal shelter operations.

Commissioner Don Martin, who chairs the county board, said after the briefing session that the county's $1.2 million offer was final. The board took no formal action on Neff's letter, since it was discussed only during the briefing.

If the county takes over operation of the shelter on April 1, Martin said, the county would still want to work with the Humane Society and other groups to help them find foster homes and adoptions for pets.

"I think the desire is that we as a county are not in adoption services, that all of our animal welfare agencies will be willing to foster and find homes for dogs and cats," Martin said. "We don't need to be in the adoption part. I'm hoping we can work out a coordinating arrangement with all the societies, especially the Humane Society, which is the largest."

In his Dec. 28 letter, Neff said his group needs $1.5 million annually, but that the former five-year contract length is not suited for "the frequently changing economy."

Neff declined extensive comment in a telephone interview after Thursday’s briefing, saying that he was still waiting for some official response from the county.

“We have offered all along to remain in some relationship with the county,” Neff said. “We need to understand what that would look like. Our goal is to save more (animals) in the county, and anything we can do to facilitate that would make us happy.”

Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt told county commissioners on Thursday that the county will be looking for a shelter manager or director to hire, along with shelter attendants, receptionists and coordinators to work with adoption agencies.

Martin said he hopes many of the current shelter employees would keep working there, but for the county instead of the Humane Society.

The county has contracted with the Humane Society since 2018 to run the shelter, which is located on Sturmer Park Circle off University Parkway on the north side of town. The contract was renewed for five years in 2020. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the county approved paying the society about $600,000 to operate the shelter. In October last year, the society asked for termination of its contract unless the county upped its annual payment to $1.85 million.

Commissioners were willing to increase the county payment to $1.1 million, and the society dropped its ask to $1.5 million as the sides negotiated. The county made what commissioners called a final offer of $1.2 million in mid-December.