Impeachment hearing will give Richard Burr a second chance to do the right thing

And so they attracted attention from the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Burr and Loeffler, in particular, because they had attended in January a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus available to the Senate’s Health and Foreign Relations committee.

Making matters worse, Burr sounded the alarm to backers and golf buddies in the Tar Heel Circle while assuring the rest of us schlubs that all was well.

“There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we’ve seen in recent history,” the senator told the private gathering.

Then, according to pesky Senate financial disclosure forms required by the STOCK Act -- a law he voted against in 2012, by the way -- he dumped between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock holdings in 33 separate transactions. On a single day, Feb. 13.

Swampy. Very, very swampy.

Predictably, word came from the senator himself that he’d face no criminal charges. He was the last in the group of senators to be absolved.

“The case is now closed,” he said Tuesday evening. “I’m glad to hear it.”