In Rural Hall, where town council has seen upheaval, voters select new leaders

Voters in Rural Hall elected Eddie Horn and Terry Bennett Tuesday to two seats on Rural Hall Town Council, according to complete but unofficial results.

Horn, the retired chief of the Rural Hall Fire Department, received 205 votes, and Bennett received 199 votes, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Horn and Bennett, who were both elected to their first public offices, will serve four-year terms.

The election followed recent political turmoil in Rural Hall, with three town council members and the town manager all resigning their positions less than two weeks ago. Horn and Bennett had been appointed to serve out the remaining weeks of the unexpired terms of former council members Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall.

Horn said Tuesday night he was pleased to emerge as the top vote-getter and that his victory "is a new day for Rural Hall citizens."

"I am looking forward to working with the citizens and making things transparent," Horn said.

Bennett called the town’s election "a great day."

"It was hard," Bennett said of his campaign. "The town of Rural Hall is ready for a change.