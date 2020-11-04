Incumbents hold steady in House, Senate races. Zenger holds edge over Besse, Lambeth leads Motsinger

“I feel really good right now,” said Zenger, a general contractor who lives in Lewisville. “I learned this is a team sport, I gotta tell you. We didn’t leave any stone unturned.”

Zenger is well known in western Forsyth County, working on both the planning board and town council in Lewisville. Besse is a Winston-Salem City Council member whose term ends in December.

Zenger said he is looking forward to going to Raleigh and finding out where he can best use his skills.

“I’m a small business man and I spend a lot of time with people trying to make it happen. I told people I want to do the most for the most,” Zenger said. “I’m going to look for where my gifts fit the best and can be a benefit.”

Redrawn for the 2020 election, District 74 has a GOP lean based on past voting records, but analysts called the seat one that Democrats could have flipped.

Besse has not conceded the race because he has heard from voters who said they mailed their absentee ballots weeks ago and have not gotten confirmation they were counted.