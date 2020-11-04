Incumbents hold steady in House, Senate races. Zenger holds edge over Besse, Lambeth leads Motsinger

Republicans appeared to score two big wins in closely watched races in the N.C. General Assembly.
In the N.C. Senate District 31, Republican incumbent Joyce Krawiec held off a furious challenge by Democrat Terri LeGrand in a race that involved millions of dollars in campaign spending to win her fourth term.
And Republican Jeff Zenger was leading Democrat Dan Besse in a N.C. House District 74 race that was too close to call on Tuesday.
The 31st Senate District includes most of eastern Forsyth County, plus all of Davie County. Although political analysts called the district one that leans Republican in its current configuration, they also say it is one that could be key if the Democrats were to retake the state Senate.
In the end, Krawiec’s name recognition and party loyalty proved insurmountable. With 49 of 52 precincts reporting, she held a 55,129 to 49,104 lead over LeGrand.
“I’m feeling excited of course, and relieved and tired. It’s been a long process,” Krawiec said. “We worked so hard and did everything we could possible think of, and it paid off.”
House District 74
In the hotly contested N.C. House District 74 race, Zenger said he felt good about his chances of winning.
“I feel really good right now,” said Zenger, a general contractor who lives in Lewisville. “I learned this is a team sport, I gotta tell you. We didn’t leave any stone unturned.”
Zenger is well known in western Forsyth County, working on both the planning board and town council in Lewisville. Besse is a Winston-Salem City Council member whose term ends in December.
Zenger said he is looking forward to going to Raleigh and finding out where he can best use his skills.
“I’m a small business man and I spend a lot of time with people trying to make it happen. I told people I want to do the most for the most,” Zenger said. “I’m going to look for where my gifts fit the best and can be a benefit.”
Redrawn for the 2020 election, District 74 has a GOP lean based on past voting records, but analysts called the seat one that Democrats could have flipped.
Besse has not conceded the race because he has heard from voters who said they mailed their absentee ballots weeks ago and have not gotten confirmation they were counted.
“I had hoped we would finish election day reporting ahead and clearly we’re behind. It’s still relatively narrow margin and I have to say Mr. Zenger and his family and their supporters did put forth a very strong effort.”
N.C. Senate 32
As expected Democratic incumbent Paul Lowe held on to his seat in state’s Senate District 32, trouncing challenger Ven Challa.
Support Local Journalism
Lowe was seeking his third full term. Challa's only other run for office came in 2002, when he ran for U.S. Senate in the GOP primary
The district includes GOP-leaning areas of western Forsyth County, but also reaches deeply into Democratic Party strongholds in Winston-Salem.
House District 75
Republican Donny Lambeth appears to be returning to the General Assembly for his fifth term.
A former president of N.C. Baptist, Lambeth was beating Democratic challenger Elisabeth Motsinger 24,131 to 16,578 with 12 of 19 precincts reporting.
“I’m looking forward to going back. Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Lambeth said.
Chief among his concerns is getting his Medicaid expansion program passed.
“I’ve been very involved in healthcare and drafting and negotiating the House and Senate budget with the governor and will continue to be,” Lambeth said. “It’s fortunate for this area that I will have a seat in leadership.”
Lambeth won a redrawn House District 75 that is heavily Republican, covering the eastern part of the county, stretching from Davidson County to Stokes County.
House District 72
In the N.C. House District 72 race, Democrat Amber Baker appeared to score a decisive victory over Republican Dan Lawlor.
With 29 of 31 precincts reporting, Baker held a 28,853 to 11,509 advantage.
The race featured two political newcomers.
“It hasn’t sunk in,” Baker said. “I’m grateful for all the support I received from the community because I didn’t really have a team. This is a major victory for someone who’s never held a political office.’
The seat opened after incumbent Derwin Montgomery decided to run for Congress in the newly formed 6th Congressional District.
The district that covers downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest, Buena Vista and parts of east Winston-Salem.
Baker, a former principal at Kimberly Park Elementary and is now a life skills teacher at Mount Tabor High School.
Lawlor, a special needs teacher at Reynolds High School, was in his first political campaign.
“My first responsibility is to get up there and learn what it means to be a representative and how it all works,” Baker said. “I want to increase the communication between what is going on in Raleigh. Internally I’m trying to create a multi-tier strategy with constituents of District 72.”
336-727-7420
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.