Interim Rural Hall town manager resigns amid continuing turmoil.

Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, has said there is no criminal investigation and no charges have been filed.

On Tuesday, Terry Bennett and Eddie Horn, who had been appointed to fill the remaining terms of Plunkett and Stigall, officially won the seats in the town’s municipal election. Plunkett and Stigall did not actively campaign after they resigned, though their names remained on the ballot. The seat held by McDermon, which is up for election in 2023, remains unfilled.

Randolph James, the interim town attorney, filed a document in Forsyth Superior Court on Oct. 26, alleging that McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall violated state law in approving the settlement for Garner. McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall denied those allegations in a letter to the editor published in the Journal on Tuesday.

Frank James and Randolph James are not related.

Among the allegations, Randolph James said that McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall held illegal meetings in violation of the state’s open meetings law about the agreement. James also alleged that the town’s finance director never got a chance to pre-audit the agreement to make sure there was enough money in the budget to pay for it. And, Randolph James said, the town was not obligated to provide Garner with any severance since she took another job.

Randolph James said in the document that he intends to file a lawsuit by Nov. 15, the same day Garner is scheduled to start her job in Graham. The lawsuit would seek at least $25,000 in damages for breaches of fiduciary duty.

