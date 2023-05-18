Jason Tilley was selected Monday as the next police chief for the town of Kernersville, the Kernersville Police Department said in a news release.

Tilley, who has been with the force for nearly 20 years, will be sworn in May 31.

Tilley, a native of Forsyth County, began his career in law enforcement in 2003 as a police officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

In 2004, Tilley accepted a position with the Kernersville Police Department, the agency said.

Tilley has served in various leadership roles within the department, including as a sergeant over its patrol and traffic teams, as a lieutenant over its patrol, criminal investigations division and professional standards.

In 2017, Tilley was promoted to captain over the uniform patrol division, special operations division and SWAT. Tilley has worked as the department’s lead firearms instructor and SWAT team commander.

Tilley received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from American Military University.

Tilley enjoys spending time with his wife, Greta, and their daughter, Emmy, the agency said. In his spare time, he is an avid fisherman and has a passion for physical fitness.