John Wolfe III, longtime Kernersville attorney, has died. He was 77.

During his 45 years as the Kernersville’s town attorney, John Wolfe III worked with town officials and developers to create the Triad Business Park and helped the town land Kernersville Medical Center and other projects, his friends and colleagues said.

“John loved Kernersville as much as anybody that I have ever known,” said Joe Pinnix, a member of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen. “He was deeply involved in all aspects of this community. He loved Kernersville so much.”

Wolfe died Nov. 5, according to his obituary. He was 77 and retired from the town in December 2021, town officials said.

Wolfe’s cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan said Wolfe represented the town well in legal matters and served as a solid adviser to the town’s board of aldermen.

“He loved to laugh and meet new people,” Morgan said.

Wolfe, Town Manager Curtis Swisher and other Kernersville officials worked with developers to create the Triad Business Park, Swisher said.

FedEx opened a 400,000-square-foot hub inside the park in October 2011, and Amazon also has a site within the park. Triad Business Park, which is in the Kernersville town’s limits, is in western Guilford County.

“He was an outstanding attorney,” Swisher said of Wolfe. “He had the town’s best interests at heart. He was a great guy.”

Wolfe and his wife, Bobbie, donated the property at 127 W. Mountain St. to establish the Kernersville Museum, Pinnix said. The site opened to the public in May 2014.

Wolfe helped the town land Kernersville Medical Center, Pinnix said. The medical center opened in March 2011 on 750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.

Wolfe also assisted the town in developing the Ciener Botanical Garden at 205 S. Main St. in Kernersville, Pinnix said. The garden opened to the public in 2011.

A native of Winston-Salem, Wolfe received a bachelor’s degree in 1967 at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn. he received his law degree in 1970 from Wake Forest University School of Law.

In 1973, Wolfe ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Kernersville.

The town of Kernersville hired Wolfe as its attorney in 1976.

During his career, Wolfe helped in the restoration of Korner’s Folly, a Victorian-style house that his great-grandfather built in 1880 at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, Pinnix said.

Wolfe also worked with many nonprofit groups, Pinnix and Swisher said.

“He did so much work behind the scenes for nonprofits,” Pinnix said. “He was an unusual individual because he did things for Kernersville just out of his love for Kernersville and his family heritage (within) the Korner family.”