Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has called a 10:30 a.m. news conference on Thursday to announce his political plans for 2024.

Joines, a Democrat, is serving his sixth term as mayor, having first been elected in 2001. The mayor’s office said his announcement would take place on the steps of City Hall at 101 N. Main St.

Joines declined to make his plans public, but making his plans known during the year before the election wouldn’t be something new. In mid-2019, Joines kicked off his campaign for a sixth term with a video announcement in which he said he wanted to focus on issues such as poverty, homelessness, housing and education.

Joines is 75. He would be 77 years old when Election Day rolls around in 2024. In 2019, when he was 71, Joines pronounced himself fit and healthy, noting that he hiked some of the Appalachian Trail each year.

Joines is president of the Winston-Salem Alliance, a nonprofit group that promotes economic development in the city. Joines took that position in 2000, after retiring as the city’s deputy city manager. Joines had spent 30 years working in city government before his retirement.

Joines won his first term in 2001, defeating incumbent Republican Jack Cavanaugh 78% to 22%. Joines was unopposed in 2005 and in 2009. He easily defeated Democratic primary opponent Gardenia Henley in 2013, and went on to win 88% of the vote in a contest with James Knox, the GOP candidate.

JoAnne Allen, Joines’ most persistent critic, gathered 3% of the vote against 94% for Joines when she waged a 2016 write-in campaign.

Allen returned in 2020 to contest the Democratic nomination for mayor and gave Joines his closest race yet, holding him to 69% of the vote among some 39,000 votes cast. Joines won the fall contest with 72% of the vote against Republican Kris McCann.

Along the way, Joines has been mentioned as a possible contender for the U.S. House or Senate, and said he once contemplated a run for governor. He always came back to running again for mayor, saying he still had things to do.