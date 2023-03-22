Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Thursday he will seek a seventh term in 2024, at a press conference he held on the steps of City Hall downtown.

Joines said he will focus on reducing gun violence, reducing poverty, creating affordable housing and meeting long-term goals to reduce carbon emissions as he looks to a new term.

"Today, I am as excited about being your mayor as I was when when I first ran," Joines said. "It's hard to believe after all those years. But I love this city, and I want to continue to tackle the issues facing our residents and are crucial to our future."

Prominent among Joines' supporters standing behind him as he made his announcement were ministers and other leaders from the Black community, as well as Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, who who came to the podium to tell Joines he was "grateful that you made the decision to run for another term," and that he supports the mayor's gun violence initiatives.

South Ward Council Member John Larson was among the supporters, but he was the only city council member present.

Joines said he was urged to run again by Black, white and Hispanic leaders who contacted him in recent weeks. One of the ministers, Bishop Sir Walter Mack, said he was speaking for the others when he praised the mayor for his leadership during the pandemic and for bringing help to people impacted by it.

Joines has been mayor since 2001, when he beat then-incumbent Jack Cavanaugh by a wide margin. Joines at the time was fresh off a career of 30 years in city government that was capped by holding the position of deputy city manager.

Since he was elected as mayor, Joines has had occasional opposition at the polls and other times when he has run unopposed. The closest contest he's faced was in the 2020 Democratic primary, when challenger and longtime critic JoAnne Allen got 31% of the vote against the incumbent mayor.

Joines' announcement on Thursday was upbeat and picked up on many of the same themes of his State of the City speech last month. He talked about finishing 2022 with a 3.3% unemployment rate, job growth he pegged at 2.6% annually, a drop in the poverty rate from 26% to 19%, lower homelessness and the development of affordable housing.

The mayor also highlighted the free tuition program announced in 2019 that has helped more than 1,000 students attend Forsyth Technical Community College.

Turning to crime, Joines touted the city's Real Time Crime Center and its links to hundreds of cameras throughout the city, gang-reduction programs and a shot spotter technology that alerts police to gunfire.

At the same time, Joines also promoted social programs that works with residents in troubled neighborhoods to prevent violence, and mental health professionals who can accompany police to calls where they can help.