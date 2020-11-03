Joines wins sixth term in Winston-Salem, council write-ins fall short

In East Ward, Annette Scippio, the incumbent Democrat who was appointed to her post, won election to her first full term, beating write-in candidate Michael Banner by a wide margin. Scippio was appointed in 2018.

“It is good to know that the residents have appreciated and respected what I did those two years to have confidence in me to give me this four years to make a big difference,” Scippio said. “I won’t be able to do anything without their support moving forward.”

Democrat James Taylor of Southeast Ward was re-elected over Libertarian challenger Wesley Longsdorf, who appeared on track to win about 15% of the vote in the ward.

Five of the eight seats on the council were not contested and thus won by the only candidate in the running.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Re-elected were Democrat D.D. Adams in North Ward, Republican Robert Clark in West Ward, Democrat John Larson in South Ward and Democrat Jeff MacIntosh of Northwest Ward.

Kevin Mundy, a Democratic newcomer in Southwest Ward, was elected unopposed to become the first openly gay member of the city council. Mundy is taking the seat that incumbent Democrat Dan Besse must leave in December because of Besse’s decision to run for the N.C. House in District 74.