Joines wins sixth term in Winston-Salem, council write-ins fall short

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines won a new term on Tuesday, winning more than 70% of the vote in complete but unofficial returns from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Joines, a Democrat, beat Republican challenger Kris McCann to win his sixth term in office.
“I’m very pleased with the support that I have gotten,” Joines said. “Hopefully, it is a validation of all the hard work we have done to move the city forward. I look forward to continuing to work on the issues to make Winston-Salem a special place.”
Joines has never faced a close contest since he first won the mayor’s office in 2001.
“I’m very humbled by the support and the hard work of my volunteers,” Joines said. “I have tried to be a mayor for everyone, not just Democrats or Republicans.”
Returns showed Joines with 84,784 votes to 32,944 for McCann.
Joines had beat fellow Democrat JoAnne Allen to win his party’s nomination in March.
In the three contested contests on the Winston-Salem City Council, Barbara Hanes Burke, a Democrat, was on track to easily fend off a write-in effort from Paul McCoy for the Northeast Ward seat.
Burke had 9,015 votes, or 84% of the total in Northeast Ward, to 1,700 for all write-in candidates (McCoy's total was not listed in online returns).
In East Ward, Annette Scippio, the incumbent Democrat who was appointed to her post, won election to her first full term, beating write-in candidate Michael Banner by a wide margin. Scippio was appointed in 2018.
“It is good to know that the residents have appreciated and respected what I did those two years to have confidence in me to give me this four years to make a big difference,” Scippio said. “I won’t be able to do anything without their support moving forward.”
Democrat James Taylor of Southeast Ward was re-elected over Libertarian challenger Wesley Longsdorf, who appeared on track to win about 15% of the vote in the ward.
Five of the eight seats on the council were not contested and thus won by the only candidate in the running.
Re-elected were Democrat D.D. Adams in North Ward, Republican Robert Clark in West Ward, Democrat John Larson in South Ward and Democrat Jeff MacIntosh of Northwest Ward.
Kevin Mundy, a Democratic newcomer in Southwest Ward, was elected unopposed to become the first openly gay member of the city council. Mundy is taking the seat that incumbent Democrat Dan Besse must leave in December because of Besse’s decision to run for the N.C. House in District 74.
The other newcomer to the council will be Burke, who is taking the council seat that was left vacant when Council Member Vivian Burke died on May 5.
Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon was appointed to fill the remainder of Burke’s term. Although Parmon had run for the seat in the March 3 Democratic primary, the party nomination was won by Barbara Hanes Burke, Vivian Burke’s daughter-in-law.
The contest for seats on the city council was marked by more competition among Democrats during the March primary, followed by the efforts of three candidates who had not filed to gain access to the ballot as unaffiliated candidates.
Scippio faced three primary challengers: Phil Carter, Kismet Loftin-Bell and George Redd IV. When the ballots were all counted, though, Scippio won 40% of the vote and beat her closest challenger by 18 percentage points.
But Scippio was not yet in the clear: Two men, Michael Banner and Tony Burton, mounted efforts to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot as unaffiliated candidates in East Ward, but their efforts fell short.
Banner announced he would carry on as a write-in candidate.
In Northeast Ward, Parmon, Burke and Keith King vied to see which would win the Democratic nomination for the seat held by long-time council member Vivian Burke.
Barbara Hanes Burke, who swore she wasn’t trying to trade on her mother-in-law’s famous name, nonetheless won the Democratic nomination with 57% of the vote.
McCoy announced she would try for the seat as an unaffiliated candidate, and had submitted enough signatures in July to do so, or so it seemed.
Then, shortly before the deadline on Aug. 5 for submitting signatures in support of unaffiliated candidates’ efforts to get onto the ballot, Burke appeared at the elections office and challenged whether some of the people who had signed McCoy’s petition lived in Northeast Ward.
It turned out that the elections board had inadvertently misapplied a software program that was used to check voter residence – and that resulted in McCoy losing her bid to get onto the ballot.
In the other Democratic primary contests, Adams beat Eunice Campbell, Larson beat Carolyn Highsmith and Mackenzie Cates Allen, and Mundy beat Scott Andree Brown.
In the only GOP council primary, Clark beat George K. Ware in the GOP primary for West Ward.
