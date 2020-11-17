Josh Stein defeats Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill in state Attorney General's race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stein is a former state senator who served as an assistant attorney general under then-Attorney General Roy Cooper. O'Neill has been Forsyth's District Attorney since 2009, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Bev Perdue to serve out the rest of Tom Keith's term when Keith retired.

This is O'Neill's second attempt at the state's top prosecutor position. He ran in 2016 but lost in the Republican primary to Buck Newton. Newton lost to Stein in the general election.

During the campaign, O'Neill cast himself as a law-and-order prosecutor who had won the support of law-enforcement officers and alleged that Stein turned his back on law-enforcement at a time in which there have been increasing protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Stein has said he supports law enforcement officers but also wants to see criminal justice reform.