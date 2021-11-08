Judge Denise Hartsfield retires Dec. 1. She was the first Black woman elected district court judge in Forsyth.

Forsyth District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield is retiring. Hartsfield was the county’s first elected Black female judge on the district court bench.

Loretta Biggs, now a federal judge, was the first Black female district court judge in Forsyth County, serving from 1987 to 1994. She was appointed.

Hartsfield, 67, is serving her fifth term and said Monday that the time was right to step down. Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Hartsfield’s term. Hartsfield’s last day will be Dec. 1.

“For me, it’s time to open the door so that someone (can come in) with a new vision and new ideas,” she said. “It’s part of a faith journey.”

Hartsfield is a native of Winston-Salem and graduated with a degree in English from Spelman College in Atlanta in 1976. She obtained her law degree from Wake Forest University in 1991. Before becoming a judge, she worked as an assistant county attorney, handling child support, abuse and neglect cases for seven years.

Hartsfield was a law clerk for Judge Richard C. Erwin for the U.S. District Court from 1991 to 1993. She worked as an assistant district attorney and as an attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Northwest North Carolina.