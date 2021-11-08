Judge Denise Hartsfield retires Dec. 1

She won election in 2002, winning the seat that was once occupied by the late Roland Hayes, the first Black district court judge in Forsyth County. Hartsfield ran for Hayes seat after Hayes opted not to run for re-election.

Hartsfield was the only Black district court judge in Forsyth County until 2008, when then-Gov. Mike Easley appointed Camille Banks-Prince as a Forsyth County district court judge. Frederick Adams II, a Black criminal defense attorney, was recently appointed to serve the remaining term of Lisa Menefee, who had served as chief district judge and who retired in August.

Hartsfield said she is proud of the work she did in juvenile court and presiding over juvenile drug-treatment court. She said she believes her presence on the bench and the conversations she and other judges were able to have provided a space for better decisions.

“I think what happened was that many of the old fashioned norms in the courthouse started to change,” Hartsfield said.

“It’s a better system and one that is not as punitive,” she added.

Hartsfield also worked to establish the Forsyth County School-Justice Partnership, which would bring together school officials, law-enforcement officers and court officials.