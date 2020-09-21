Juneteenth approved as a paid holiday in Winston-Salem

West Ward Council Member Robert Clark said the city may want to get feedback from employees before turning the floating holiday into Juneteenth. South Ward Council Member John Larson said that Juneteenth "is not widely understood," and appealed for it to be also called "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day."

Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon, council member for Northeast Ward, said she talked to some employees to find out what they wanted, and got different reactions. Parmon said that the council needed to be making sure that they were doing what the employees felt was best, "and not for our own selves."

Adams seemed frustrated that the matter was taking so long to decide:

"I struggle to understand why when it comes to ... African American things we struggle with that," she said. "It always bothers me when it comes to something not for the majority, we stumble with that."

Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse said Juneteenth is not "about a particular ethnic group," but about "the beginning of a correction of one of the big injustices in American history."

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh voiced support for Juneteenth and said Winston-Salem was getting the chance to be among the earlier places to observe what will become a national holiday.