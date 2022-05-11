Kaplan and Besse duel over at-large seat on Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

The Democratic primary contest for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is a showdown between an incumbent with long experience in both the North Carolina General Assembly and on the county board, and a challenger with many years on the Winston-Salem City Council along with bids for higher office along the way.

Ted Kaplan the incumbent, served three terms in the N.C. House and five terms in the N.C. Senate from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. He surprised a lot of people when he filed to run for the county board in 2006, when he edged out Dave Plyler, the incumbent by fewer than 400 votes among some 70,000 votes cast.

After a 2010 defeat removed him from the county board after one term, Kaplan returned to win the at-large seat in 2014, and again in 2018.

Dan Besse, his opponent in the primary, comes off a nail-biting defeat for N.C. House District 74 in 2020, when he lost to Republican Jeff Zenger by some 1,300 votes out of some 54,000 votes cast.

Most of Besse's political career has been spent representing Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council. First elected in 2001, Besse served five terms on the city council before declining to run in 2020 in order to contest District 74 in the N.C. House.

Along the way, Besse in 2008 mounted a campaign for lieutenant governor that failed to catch fire and left him in last place among four Democrats seeking the nomination that year.

The primary finds Kaplan and Besse at odds on whether the county commissioners do enough for the city's incorporated places.

Besse charges that Kaplan doesn't make enough of an effort to serve voters who live in Winston-Salem and in the county's smaller incorporated places. He maintains the county should do more to improve schools in the city's disadvantaged neighborhoods, should work on improving health in those areas, and do more to improve housing.

"Some of our commissioners, and sometimes Ted is one of these, act as though their constituency ends at the city limit," Besse charged. He went on to cite Kaplan's opposition to sharing early COVID-19 relief funds with the county municipalities, and efforts to relieve the county from paying stormwater fees to the city, as examples of Kaplan failing to give municipalities their due.

Kaplan says his effort to relieve the county from stormwater fees to the city would have given more money to the schools. Kaplan says his opposition to sharing some of the early federal COVID-19 relief money with towns and cities came about because the county has a responsibility for public health that the cities do not share.

"When he talks about money I did not vote for the cities, I want the voters to know that everyone in Forsyth County is a resident of the county," Kaplan said. "They (Winston-Salem) do not have a health department, so it was up to us to make sure we had the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) for the entire county."

Where Besse charges the county with not doing enough on education, Kaplan sees the county as doing more than it is required to do and more than many other counties do in the field.

"I'm not going to get into an argument over whether we are eighth or 20th (in education)," Besse said. "We are not doing enough. That has to change. Counties with a great deal of wealth available have to ante up to make it happen."

Kaplan calls himself "more of a fiscal conservative" than Besse, and faults the former council member for tax increases he's voted in favor of over the years. While Kaplan says the county has done a lot for the schools, including putting a sales tax issue before voters to boost teacher supplements, Kaplan calls Besse's push for even more school funding an example of Besse's "very liberal issues that I don't think the entire county is excited about."

Kaplan considers that the issues he's tackled on the county board "will help grow the economy, expand our parks system, improve mental health services, our security and our schools."

"We need to keep that going, and I think I'm better-equipped to do that than my opponent," Kaplan said.

For his part, Besse said that while "Ted's not a bad guy," Kaplan hasn't done a good enough job getting out in the community and finding out firsthand what people think.

"It's the difference between a former legislator who is used to wheeling and dealing with power brokers, and being a local representative who understands that part of their job is going out on a regular basis and talking to people regularly, not just every four years," Besse said.

The Democratic Party primary on May 17 won't be the last word on who sits in the at-large seat: Republican Terri Mrazek is making a bid for the seat, but doesn't have to go through a primary because no other candidates from the GOP filed for the office.

