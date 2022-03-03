Kaplan files for re-election, setting up battle with former Winston-Salem council member Dan Besse on county board

Democratic Forsyth County Commissioner Ted Kaplan filed to run again on Thursday, setting up a primary battle with former Winston-Salem City Council member Dan Besse for the party's nomination to the at-large seat on the county board.

Kaplan was in the General Assembly for 16 years, but had been out of office for 14 years when he first gained the at-large seat on the county board in 2006. Beaten by Bill Whiteheart in 2010, Kaplan returned to the board in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Meanwhile, Besse was first elected to the city council in 2001, and stayed in office continuously until 2020, when he decided not to seek re-election in favor of a run at an N.C. House District. That fall, Besse lost to Republican Jeff Zenger by about 1,300 votes out of some 54,000 votes cast.

Terri Mrazek, who is running for the at-large seat as a Republican, is so far unopposed.

In the Democratic contest for two District A nominations, Gardenia Henley filed Thursday to run in a primary that will have four contenders, if no one else files to run. Henley joins challenger Shai Woodbury and incumbents Tonya McDaniel and Fleming El-Amin in the primary. On the GOP side, only Reginald Reid has filed so far.