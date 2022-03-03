Kaplan files for re-election, setting up battle with former Winston-Salem council member Dan Besse on county board

Democratic Forsyth County Commissioner Ted Kaplan filed to run again on Thursday, setting up a primary battle with former Winston-Salem City Council member Dan Besse for the party's nomination to the at-large seat on the county board.
Kaplan was in the General Assembly for 16 years, but had been out of office for 14 years when he first gained the at-large seat on the county board in 2006. Beaten by Bill Whiteheart in 2010, Kaplan returned to the board in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
Meanwhile, Besse was first elected to the city council in 2001, and stayed in office continuously until 2020, when he decided not to seek re-election in favor of a run at an N.C. House District. That fall, Besse lost to Republican Jeff Zenger by about 1,300 votes out of some 54,000 votes cast.
Terri Mrazek, who is running for the at-large seat as a Republican, is so far unopposed.
In the Democratic contest for two District A nominations, Gardenia Henley filed Thursday to run in a primary that will have four contenders, if no one else files to run. Henley joins challenger Shai Woodbury and incumbents Tonya McDaniel and Fleming El-Amin in the primary. On the GOP side, only Reginald Reid has filed so far.
And the Republican field for four District 2 nominations on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education grew to nine on Thursday as Yvonne Williams and Steve Wood filed to run. The other candidates on the GOP side are Jason Lucero, Holly Pegram, Stanley Elrod, Jimmie Boyd, Susan Miller and incumbents Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert Hayes.
Jennifer Castillo is the only Democrat running for District 2 so far.
Elsewhere, Democrat Kathy Manning filed as expected to run again in the Sixth Congressional District, while three Republicans filed for the seat as well: Lee Haywood, Christian Castelli and Mary Ann Contogiannis. The other Republicans are Marvin Boguslawsi, Gerry Austin, Bill Schuch and Laura Pichardo. Libertarian Thomas Watercott is also in the running.
The U.S. Senate contest gained two new Republican candidates and one Democrat. Republicans Marjorie Eastman and David Flaherty joined a slate that also includes Mark Walker, Kenneth Harper Jr., Ted Budd, Leonard Bryant, Pat McCrory, Drew Bulecza, Jen Banwart, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lee A. Brian, Benjamin Griffiths and Lichia Sibhatu.
Democrat B.K. Maginnis joined a U.S. Senate field that also includes James Carr Jr., Marcus Williams, Tobias LaGrone, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Chrelle Booker, Cheri Beasley, Greg Antoine, Constance "Lov" Johnson and Rett Newton.
Libertarian Shannon Bray is also running for Senate.
336-727-7369