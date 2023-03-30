Ken Raymond was re-elected as the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party at its convention at the Village Inn Hotel and Convention Center in Clemmons, the organization said in a news release.

Ralf Walters was elected as the vice chairman of the local GOP party.

“Throughout the years, the Republican Party has expressed great faith and confidence in me by asking me to serve in positions of great responsibility,” Raymond said. “Being re-elected chairman is, by far, the greatest honor, and greatest expression of their faith and confidence.

“It’s very humbling, and I’m going to do my best to live up to their confidence,” Raymond said.

Raymond plans to tap into the conservative voting bloc.

“The ‘Red Wave’ everyone expected last year did not happen the way we thought it might,” Raymond said. “But there was a very noticeable Red Wave in the Hispanic community. We plan to leverage that bloc to pick up more wins in 2024.”

Raymond has held various positions the local and N.C. Republican Party for 28 years, the organization said.

From 2017 to 2020, Raymond served on the N.C. State Board of Elections, the organization said. Raymond served for nearly five years as a member of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Raymond also served as a trustee at Winston-Salem State University.