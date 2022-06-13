Kernersville, Beeson Crossroads fire and rescue departments to share station

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and the Beeson Crossroads Fire and Rescue Department will be sharing the same fire station, town officials announced Monday in a news release.

On Monday, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department moved Engine Company 44 and its personnel from a temporary fire station at 1528 Teague Lane to Beeson Crossroads Fire and Rescue Department's fire station at 1105 Old Salem Road.

The news release said that officials at the two fire departments had talked for several years about how to partner together and enhance service in the community. In January, the two fire departments entered into an agreement to operate out of a shared fire station.

The station will be renamed Beeson Crossroads Fire Rescue/Kernersville Fire Rescue, Station 26/Engine 44.

The move comes as the town's population has increased over the last several years to 25,000 people, according to a request for qualifications seeking design and construction services. The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department covers 44 square miles within the town limits and covers unincorporated areas through contracts with Colfax Fire and Rescue, the town of Walkertown and Forsyth County.

The current Beeson fire station has two engines, one rescue truck, one brush truck and two quick-response vehicles. The fire station, officials said, would have to undergo renovation. The town has budgeted $3.1 million for the renovations and expects them to be complete in spring 2024.

