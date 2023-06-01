Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is mounting a Facebook campaign to drum up support for almost $4.5 million in new spending that County Manager Dudley Watts has not recommended in the 2023-24 county budget.

Commissioners are expected to begin diving into the details on the budget on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kimbrough is asking people to write and call commissioners in support of hiring additional deputies, increasing pay for jail employees and technology improvements the sheriff says are needed.

Kimbrough also wants people to turn out in favor of his department on June 5, when the county board holds its public hearing on the budget. That’s one of the messages the sheriff has been circulating on a flyer he’s been distributing at community meetings for the past month or so.

“The people should know what I’m asking for,” Kimbrough said, explaining his decision to take his budget request public through social media. “I’m asking to serve the community, so the people and the community need to know. They need to show up at the meetings ... the public should weigh in on it. They should know what I am doing with the taxpayers’ money.”

The biggest item on Kimbrough’s wish list is a request for money to beef up hiring and retention at the jail. That would include $2.1 million in hiring incentives, a $3 per hour temporary supplement for 9 pay periods, along with referral bonuses, in-house certification and other perks.

As well, Kimbrough wants to hire 10 additional full-time deputies at a cost of $1.16 million, and two full-time specialized investigators to handle sex offenses and cyber crime.

Don Martin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said he’s not bothered that the sheriff is appealing for public support for his budget.

“He is certainly welcome to do that,” Martin said, noting that commissioners get a lot of mail from people wanting support for their preferred spending. “That is freedom of speech. This is America.”

At the beginning of May, the jail had 109 vacancies on its staff, a vacancy rate of 44%. Kimbrough said he has no shortage of deputies for patrol. Martin said he believes that the staffing problems at the jail aren’t just a question of money, but involve leadership and dissatisfaction over shifts. Martin said that if the sheriff needs deputies with specialized investigative skills, existing staff can be trained for those needs.

Kimbrough said jail shortages lead to more overtime requirements, creating morale problems in a domino effect.

“The leadership can’t make potato salad without potatoes,” he said. “You’ve got to give them something to change the morale. When you change the morale, you start to change how people see the leadership. You see how people say, ‘You know what? They believe in us.’ “

The sheriff’s office is expected to account for close to $70 million in county spending during 2023-24. That’s a little more than 12% of the total projected budget of around $569 million.

Watts said that when he made recommendations to the board over sheriff’s spending, he chose to recommend what he called the sheriff’s top budget priorities among the 13 requests for extra spending. That includes extending a sign-on bonus for jail employees through December, $100,000 for expanding the drone program and $40,000 toward hiring a deputy in Rural Hall.

The sheriff’s office mistakenly included the $575,000 estimated for extending the jail signing bonuses among “unfunded” items in its flyer appealing for public support. A spokesperson said the mistake would be fixed in the planned Facebook post.

As of Wednesday, the only item mentioned on Facebook by the sheriff’s office was $233,386 for the special sex crime and cyber crime investigators. Included in the Facebook post was a chart showing a 77% increase in sex offenses handled by the sheriff’s office since 2017.

Kimbrough said he’s taking his plea to the public because “everybody who is elected is answerable to the people.”

“The things I asking for are reasonable,” Kimbrough said. “I’m not asking for anything for myself. I’m asking for things that enhance the safety of the community.”