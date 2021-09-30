Kimbrough is running for re-election as the sheriff of Forsyth County

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County is running for re-election as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Kimbrough announced on his Facebook page Tuesday that he is running for a second term as sheriff.

"Yes, I am running for re-election," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough was elected to his first term in November 2018, defeating incumbent Republican Bill Schatzman of Winston-Salem to become the first Black sheriff in the history of Forsyth County.

Kimbrough couldn’t be reached Thursday to comment on his candidacy.

"As I look back on the day I was honored to be sworn in as the sheriff of Forsyth County, I am still humbled, honored and thankful," Kimbrough said on his Facebook page.

"I want each of you to know that I appreciate the love and support that you have shown me," Kimbrough said. "I’ve had a great deal of texts, calls, emails and stops in the community asking me if I'm running again."

The required documents for his re-election campaign have been completed and submitted, Kimbrough said, and his team is working to get things organized.