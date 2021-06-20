Krawiec's advocacy for anti-abortion bill draws claims of inconsistency

"She found the nurse on duty and asked 'where do I need to go?' They directed her to a soiled linen closet.

"A baby was lying on a countertop. Breathing, living, arms sprawled out. She picked it up. It had no blanket, no cover, was laying on a cold countertop in a soiled linen closet all alone. She picked it up, held it, rocked it, sang to it, prayed for it, and gave it its final rites."

After catching her breath, Krawiec said SB405 "does nothing to limit women's access to health care. I heard that one, believe it or not. ... That is beyond the world that I live in."

Krawiec claims she has legal opinions that say "we do not have a law that says we must administer care to a baby" in the born-alive scenario cited in SB405.

Krawiec acknowledged that "we don't know how many of these births occur. Doctors aren't going to report them. The mothers aren't going to report them."

"We only know from the people who have worked in these clinics, who have been there ... who have seen it, so we know it is happening."

