Krawiec's advocacy for anti-abortion bill draws claims of inconsistency

As state Sen. Joyce Krawiec has climbed the ranks of Republican leadership in recent years, she has become a pivotal sponsor of conservative-focused health care legislation.
In many instances, the Forsyth County senator serves as the often-impassioned voice of controversial bills with health and socioeconomic impacts.
Recently, Krawiec has been the subject of a Triad media outlet Yes! Weekly article that claims she has embellished or presented conflicting stories or anecdotes in advocating for Senate Bill 405 titled “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”
SB405 contains most of the same language as Senate Bill 359, which Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on April 18, 2019.
“Laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients," Cooper said in vetoing the bill.
Krawiec told the Winston-Salem Journal that her presentations on SB405 are based on accurate conversations with unnamed UNC Health officials and constituents.
However, UNC Health has issued a statement saying "we are confident" that an incident that Krawiec claims took place "never happened at UNC Hospitals."
Lead role
Krawiec has taken the lead role in revisiting the abortion legislation that represented Cooper’s first successful veto in a post-Republican super-majority legislature.
SB405, as did SB359, would require that doctors and nurses protect and care for children born alive during a failed late-term abortion.
SB405 cleared the Senate on a 28-22 party-line vote on May 11. The House has since not taken up the bill.
During her presentation in the Senate Health Care committee on May 6, Krawiec said "this bill changes nothing, nothing, except how an infant born alive is treated."
Krawiec refuted claims that it doesn't happen in North Carolina that infants born alive following an abortion attempt and left to die.
Krawiec told the committee she had a letter "from a counselor in school to become a pastor." Krawiec initially said the counselor was from Wake County, but corrected herself to Yes! Weekly and the Journal to say the counselor didn't live in Wake.
"She was the chaplain assigned to a hospital," Krawiec said.
"She was called in the middle of the night, she was beeped to come to the hospital. She left her home and went to the hospital where she was asked to administer final rites to an infant that had been born alive following an abortion attempt.
"She found the nurse on duty and asked 'where do I need to go?' They directed her to a soiled linen closet.
"A baby was lying on a countertop. Breathing, living, arms sprawled out. She picked it up. It had no blanket, no cover, was laying on a cold countertop in a soiled linen closet all alone. She picked it up, held it, rocked it, sang to it, prayed for it, and gave it its final rites."
After catching her breath, Krawiec said SB405 "does nothing to limit women's access to health care. I heard that one, believe it or not. ... That is beyond the world that I live in."
Krawiec claims she has legal opinions that say "we do not have a law that says we must administer care to a baby" in the born-alive scenario cited in SB405.
Krawiec acknowledged that "we don't know how many of these births occur. Doctors aren't going to report them. The mothers aren't going to report them."
"We only know from the people who have worked in these clinics, who have been there ... who have seen it, so we know it is happening."
Next presentation
During Krawiec's May 10 presentation on SB405 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, she told members that she had received a call from a lady who was a chaplain” and said the incident she described to the Health Care committee “is actually in my district.”
Krawiec told the Journal that she misspoke, and that the person she described in her May 6 presentation worked at UNC Health at the time of the incident she described. She said the person, who she did not identify, now lives in Forsyth.
Krawiec told the Journal that "I have spoken with a nurse and the clergy/counselor, who have verified that this happens. They have no reason to be untruthful. Both have been very disturbed by what they saw. Hence, the reason for discussing with me."
"The counselor communicated with my office via phone, sent her letter to us, and I called her the morning of the presentation of the bill. So, there was both types of communication.
"I have spoken with several past providers from UNC who have verified that this has happened. According to former employees, including the counselor that I spoke about during debate, there have been babies born alive after abortion attempts.
"I believe these tiniest citizens deserve protection."
UNC Health said in its response that "we are confident that this never happened at UNC Hospitals."
"Our policy requires that all fetuses be checked by for viability, and a baby born alive would be taken to our neonatal intensive care unit for treatment. Our dedicated providers would never leave a baby unattended on a counter in linen closet.
"We don’t have any additional comment."
SB359
The Senate successfully overrode Cooper's veto of SB359 by a 30-20 vote on April 30, 2019, by gaining the necessary Senate Democratic vote from Sen. Don Davis of Pitt County.
A veto override vote of SB359 was placed on the House floor calendar 10 times, only to be withdrawn each time until June 5, 2019, when the override attempt failed by a 67-53 vote. A successful House veto override requires at least 72 votes.
"There is a different General Assembly now with new members," Krawiec said on March 30, 2021, when asked about resubmitting the proposed legislation.
"I hope that we will be able to pass this bill and, if necessary, override another veto."
The 2019 version of the bill listed that providers who chose not to provide that level of care could have been charged with a felony and face active prison time, along with up to a $250,000 fine.
Krawiec said the 2021 bill changed the potential criminal penalty to a class A1 misdemeanor — the most serious type of misdemeanor under state law that carries up to a 150-day jail term and a discretionary fine.
Class A1 misdemeanors include offenses such as: assault with a deadly weapon; assault inflicting serious injury; assault on a female or a government employee; violation of a restraining order, and sexual battery.
The proposed legislation would have exempted the mother from prosecution.
Responses
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said on March 30 that "I suspect the sponsors of these measures would have filed them whether they believed they had the support of two, 20 or 40 Senate colleagues."
“Their interest in protecting human life involves core principles, not just a political calculation about ‘yes’ and ’no’ votes.”
Kokai said the current makeup of the General Assembly “doesn’t suggest there’s any greater likelihood of the bills turning into law during the next two years.”
“Some Democrats might go along with Republicans on these measures, but it’s not clear that either bill would secure enough votes to reach a supermajority,” Kokai said.
“Plus, it’s likely that everyone in the Senate chamber remembers the Democratic Party’s campaign to vilify Sen. Don Davis when he voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the last Born Alive Abortion Survivors bill.
“Memories of that campaign might dissuade potential Democratic supporters,” Kokai said.
John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures, said when SB405 was introduced that "I haven’t seen any indication that there are enough Democratic members in the House and Senate to enable Republicans in the legislature to prevail on any veto-override votes this session, whether on abortion-related bills or other bills,” Dinan said.
“Those issues all have their own separate politics and dynamics.”
Dinan said one conclusion that could be drawn from the failed House veto override of SB359 is that “House and Senate Democrats’ willingness to occasionally vote with Republicans on initial passage of bills is no guarantee that they will side with Republicans when it comes to overriding a veto and standing against the governor in that way.”
