A local tenants-rights group is protesting a bill that it says would hurt poor people and those who have service animals to help them.

House Bill 551 would allow landlords to recover attorney costs from tenants who appeal an eviction, and would prevent cities and counties from requiring that landlords take federal low-income housing vouchers, except in defined situations.

The bill would allow landlords to require people who have service or support animals to prove disability in some cases, and provides for fines in cases where a landlord prevails in court on a contested service-animal case.

"This bill weakens local governments' ability to protect their residents, and prohibits cities from implementing policies that address the housing crisis," said Paula Traffas, speaking for the local group Housing Justice Now.

Members of the local tenants-rights group held a news conference on Tuesday inside the Forsyth County Government Center. They appealed for the constituents of Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, to contact him and persuade him to drop the legislation.

Hall said changes were made to the bill but he defended it from the group's accusations. The House approved it Thursday by an 87-26 margin on its second reading. 68 Republicans and 19 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 26 Democrats and no Republicans were in opposition. A voice vote sent the bill to the Senate where it awaits further action.

Dan Rose, one of the members of Housing Justice Now, said he was disappointed that so many Democrats voted in favor of the bill, but vowed that the group would continue to oppose the legislation as it makes its way through the state Senate.

In the House, Hall was one of the primary sponsors of the bill. Hall's district, the 91st, includes all of Stokes County and northern parts of Forsyth County, including some northern Winston-Salem neighborhoods. In fact, about half of District 91's voters live in Forsyth.

In a text message, Hall disputed a claim made by Housing Justice Now that the bill could require tenants to pay landlord attorney fees even if they won their appeal. Hall said HB 551 changes part of a section of the existing law that already specifies that a landlord can only collect attorney fees after winning the case.

Rose said that even so, the prospect of having to pay any attorney fee will create a "chilling affect ... on tenants who are just trying to exercise their right to due process and get a second hearing at the district court level."

Most landlords in Winston-Salem are already under no requirement to accept federal "Section 8" housing vouchers in payment, although landlords who do get financial assistance from the city have to provide affordable housing and can't discriminate against someone using the federal housing voucher.

HB 551 prevents cities and counties from requiring all landlords to accept federal vouchers, but exceptions written into the bill would allow Winston-Salem and other places to continue to impose that requirement as it does in cases where the developer gets city aid.

Phil Carter, one of the Housing Justice Now members speaking on Tuesday, called HB 551 "a bill that is intended to eradicate fair housing."

"Every jurisdiction has laws to ensure housing is fair," he said. "This is not a bill to help the citizens. This is a bill to help the greedy, those who are already wealthy, those that are already bringing demise and destruction to the lives of those who depend on them for shelter."

Hall said there are "many reasons why a private property owner may choose not to participate in the (housing choice voucher) program" — including "cumbersome program restrictions ... repetitive unit inspections, resident eligibility certification and other regulatory paperwork."

Hall went on to say that the bureaucratic requirements of the program add expense to the operation of apartment housing, and "can contribute to the housing affordability issues we are facing across the state."

Service animals

HB 551 says people have a right to their service or support animals, and that landlords can't discriminate against anyone because of the presence of a service animal.

But Housing Justice Now members say the provision in the bill that allows landlords to take legal action against anyone suspected of falsely claiming to need a service or support animal puts another unfair burden on low-income tenants.

"If the landlord doubts that you really need a service animal, a low-income person, especially a person with a disability, may not be able to mobilize," Traffas said. "If you don't already have a primary health care physician, you're going to have to find one, quickly possibly, and you're going to have to pay for an appointment."

The group also objects to tenants paying damages if the landlord wins a case contesting a tenant's service animal.

Hall said the bill is intended to make sure a tenant does not "simply go onto the Internet" to get a certificate for a support animal, and to give landlords a way to deal with fraudulent claims that abuse the system. He disputed the Housing Justice Now claim that the bill would leave people who need service animals vulnerable.

"I support the rights of individuals with disabilities to request reasonable accommodations to provide safe and adequate housing," he said, adding that it creates "meaningful provisions that protect an individual's need for support and service animals."