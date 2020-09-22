Large outdoor venues can welcome back some fans starting next week, with restrictions

"We have no plans to do anything at this point," Garrison said. "We are committed to next season and making next season bigger and better."

Garrison said racing will likely begin, like always, in mid-to-late April.

"We didn't have a season," Garrison said about what would have been the 72nd season. "It was a shame for everybody involved with our weekly series, but really the focus has already turned to 2021."

Cooper said his administration plans to make additional Phase 3 reopening announcements early next week.

"Because of our continued (COVID-19) stability, we are prepared to take another step forward toward Phase 3 if our progress holds," Cooper said. "We hope to ease some other restrictions while keeping in place safety protocols.

'Progress is fragile'

The decision on large outdoor venues comes after Cooper agreed last week to allow parents of football players at UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and other state universities to attend games.

Cooper cautioned the outdoor attendance expansion is dependent on the state continuing to either remain stable or make additional progress on the five key metrics evaluated by his administration.