Lawmakers target needle exchange programs in NC

Many syringe service programs are small nonprofit organizations with small staffs and shoestring budgets. Folks in recovery are among the most effective staff members.

Often, because of their past misuse of opioids, they have criminal records, which would make them ineligible to work in these kinds of programs.

"This feels like it's attacking people who use drugs and puts them in places where they're going to have to be engaging in much more unsafe methods of drug use," Miller said.

The bill comes at a time when the number of fatal overdoses has reached a record-high in the United States with more than 87,000 deaths from October 2019 to September 2020, according to provisional data released last month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That represents a 29% increase from the previous 12-month period. In North Carolina, the CDC predicts that more than 2,700 died of fatal drug overdoses, an increase of 14% from the previous 12-month period.

The surge in cases is due in large part to the growing use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The number of overdose cases involving fentanyl increased by 55% compared to previous 12-month periods.

