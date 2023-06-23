Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity has emptied out his desk, taken down his wall pictures and removed the photo frames of his family.

As he spends his last day at City Hall, Garrity is ready to go.

With 17 years as city manager going into the rear-view mirror, Garrity is ready for whatever life brings him next, but he’s also not in a hurry to figure out what that will be.

Future plans are likely to include some international travel and will definitely include work on a lot of home projects — both at his own house here in Winston-Salem, and at the homes of his two daughters.

“I do like fixing things,” he said. “My wife can tell you that my hobby is working.”

Garrity’s always been an on-call kind of manager. He said his wife and family came to know over the years that an interruption for city business was always a late-night phone call away.

That’s going to change, at least for now:

“I’m not going to do anything for six months,” Garrity said. “I’m going to take six months to recharge.”

Garrity’s dad was a development director for nonprofits, and the family moved around when he was growing up. One of those moves took the family to Kansas, and that turned out to play a role in Garrity’s decision to enter the field of public administration.

It’s like this: Garrity was a student at George Mason University in northern Virginia in the early 1980s when he came across a notice for a job as a Senatorial staff assistant. The notice said it would be helpful for the ideal candidate to have Kansas connections.

Garrity ended up working for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole from January of 1982 to December of 1983, and was impressed by Dole’s commitment to public service.

Garrity had actually started out his college career at Wake Forest University, with plans on becoming an engineer. But at Wake Forest he found out that he and calculus didn’t get along that well. He transferred to George Mason, and after working for Dole, changed his major to public administration. One of his professors was a former city manager, who also inspired Garrity to the line of work he’s followed.

“His emphasis was that you can make a difference in local government,” he said.

Make a difference

After graduating from George Mason with a degree in public administration, Garrity spent six years as an analyst for the Federal Election Commission in the 1980s, got his master’s in public administration (also from George Mason) in 1989, and landed in Winston-Salem in 1990 as a budget analyst for the city. In 1985, he had married Catherine Lewis, whom he had met when she was a student at Salem College and he was at Wake Forest.

In 2006, when he became Winston-Salem’s fifth city manager, he told a reporter for the Journal that working for local government was better than working at the federal level because of the immediate impact someone can have.

“Here, I can make neighborhoods safer, put in a new street,” Garrity said at the time. “There’s no other job where you can use your management skills to improve quality of life.”

Maybe so, but at the same time, the job involves working for nine bosses — a mayor and eight members of a city council.

When he was picked for the city’s top management job, Garrity said, the city’s elected officials made clear where the lines of authority would be.

“They wanted a manager who gave them professional recommendations, but if they disagreed and took a different direction, they wanted a manager who would willingly, and happily move it forward ... and that is the way it has always been,” Garrity said.

For the city manager, running the city is not like running a nonprofit where the governing board might meet only quarterly, Garrity said. Council members and the mayor are closely engaged with what’s going on.

“The tougher challenges, as long as you can get through it, are actually more satisfying,” Garrity said. “This is not the kind of job where you get to come in and follow your calendar every day. There’s never a boring day in city government.”

Garrity’s “been on the street” when protests were occurring, “just trying to help everybody get along.”

“I enjoy being at community events,” he said. “If it is not difficult it is usually not fun.”

Creative thinking

One tough stretch was in the 2008-09 period, when the downtown ballpark construction project stalled and the city was forced to more than double its investment to keep from having no team, no stadium and just a hole in the ground.

Mayor Allen Joines credits Garrity with creative thinking to keep the project going.

“He worked with the council and other staff to come up with solutions, like the ticket tax, owning the stadium and leasing it back to the ball team,” Joines said. “About that same time, we were in a recession and we saw revenues dipping. He worked to tighten up the budget and tighten up services.”

Joines recalled that before he became an assistant manager and then a manager, Garrity had headed up a city department that focused on organizational effectiveness.

“He has a great ability to evaluate the issues and come up with workable solutions,” Joines said. “He also has the demeanor to work with a wide range of individuals, an eight-person council and department heads. He is also a very ethical individual.”

Garrity said he’s gotten his greatest job satisfaction from mentoring young professionals, who have often gone on to pursue their own careers in public service.

And while he’s honed management skills, he said he sees management not as the end in itself, or just a way to make money, but as a way to help make people’s lives better.

“Over the years I have always tried to have some projects that I got a little personally involved with, because they remind you of what you are doing,” he said. One current example: the Cleveland Avenue Homes neighborhood renovation being spearheaded by the housing authority:

“That’s one I have wanted done for so many years, to improve that quality of housing,” he said. “You go in those old units and see kids sleeping on the floor. You want something better for people.”

Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams said she hopes the next city manager will keep the city moving forward, citing what she called Garrity’s ability to “find a way to make things happen.”

“He was able to be truthful with us, and would have done his homework on what’s the best way to get things done,” she said. Under Garrity, she said, the city was able to weather such challenges as the Great Recession of 2008, two major bond referendums, the Weaver fertilizer plant fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams said Garrity responded well to her suggestion to do more surveys to get feedback from the public. That’s something that was on Garrity’s mind back in 2006, when he was named to the job. He wanted to set up a call center so people could be directed to the right department to get their concerns dealt with, and that led to the creation of CityLink.

Garrity also hired council member assistants for each ward, to create a way for citizens to deal more directly with their representative.

Traumatic

Garrity said that the most traumatic experience he’s had as city manager was the death on Feb. 23, 2007 of police Sgt. Howard Plouff, after he was fatally shot outside a nightclub while he responded to a call for help from sheriff’s deputies.

“I had just become manager, and I went to the ER while they were trying to save his life,” he said. “I was actually in the emergency room with his family and young daughters. It brings it home to you. When you talk to family members of employees who have lost their lives, you can’t help but feel responsibility, because it is an ultimate sacrifice they are making.”

Another hard time came on Dec. 20, 2019, when a sanitation worker killed another sanitation worker at the Johnson Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street.

“It was extremely traumatic for everyone,” he said. “For the organization to actually have that kind of assault and lockdown for a very violent attack, with multiple shots fired. And the police had no choice but to use multiple shots to kill him, so it was very traumatic for everyone involved. We learned a lot on how we need to do better on training.”

Robert Clark, the only member of the current council who was in his seat when Garrity became manager, recalls that Garrity was “the overwhelming choice when we hired him.”

“He has been steady,” Clark said. “He got us through the Great Recession and he got us through COVID. He will be difficult to replace. I have not had any major areas where I think he would have done differently from me. The world throws curveballs at you that you are not expecting. You wake up one morning and the world has changed.”

The city has had successes including downtown development and the creation of the Innovation Quarter under Garrity’s watch, he said.

Regrets ...

As he looks back, Garrity said that the thing he regrets is not having enough time to spend in the field with city employees.

“So many times in my career, I would make a calendar and block off every Friday afternoon,” he said. “I had it all organized — I’d be at a fire station, a rec center and this and that. I’ve been to all of them, but not as much as I wanted to. Because what would happen is that something would happen and I couldn’t go out in the field.”

The council takes a break in July after passing the budget, and doesn’t reconvene until August. For Garrity, the July break has become a time to unplug from city government, take a trip and not answer the phone.

“I’ve turned down some job offers already,” Garrity said. “I really need and want to put my family first.”

Garrity enjoys researching family history, and his overseas trips have taken him to Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland, the last the home of his Irish forebears.

Garrity is a collector, too. He has a goal of getting at least one coin from every country or place on earth that produces a coin, but he’s not the kind of collector who insists on acquiring some hard-to-find and expensive rarity. Just an ordinary coin from each country will do.

In the past, Garrity said, he’s collected stamps. And since he didn’t have many Hardy Boys books when he was a kid, at one point he decided to begin collecting them. It was a lot of fun, he said, but the thrill of the chase was more exciting than achieving his goal of putting together an entire set.

Garrity said he plans to leave the new city manager alone to figure things out, although he expects he will always be on call to the people he’s mentored over the years.

And he’s looking forward to fixing things:

“One reason I like being a handyman is that when it is fixed, it is fixed,” he said. “Because in my job nothing is ever really done. Can I fix my violent crime? I wish I could.”