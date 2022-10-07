Legalize small amounts of marijuana in NC, urge governor and attorney general

The state’s top Democratic leaders are urging the Republican-led General Assembly to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, in the wake of President Joe Biden’s plan to pardon U.S. residents convicted of simple possession of the drug under federal law.

Gov. Roy Cooper said that Biden’s plan to pardon more than 6,500 people convicted under a federal marijuana possession law mirrors a recommendation by the N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice for the state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

"Keeping people safe from violent crime while making the criminal justice system fairer is the right thing to do," Cooper said in a statement Friday.

While the state legislature hasn't acted on the task force's recommendation, "I believe it should," Cooper said. "We need to end this stigma that can keep people from getting jobs and make sure law enforcement keeps its focus on fighting violent crime, drug traffickers and other threats to safe communities."

Cooper said he has asked lawyers within his administration to examine state law regarding simple possession of marijuana convictions and pardons "to determine if there is action we can and should take."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein said in a tweet Thursday that Biden is taking the right approach.

"People should not have a federal criminal record for something that is legal in an increasing number of states," Stein said. "I look forward to working with the legislature in the coming months to help move North Carolina forward as well.”

Stein, who is considering running for governor in 2024, said he supports decriminalizing adult use of marijuana and expunging people’s past convictions of simple possession of marijuana.

Stein also said he supports strong protections for children from marijuana use, no advertising of the drug as well as state-controlled sales of marijuana.

“Let's act – and let's get it right,” Stein said.

Cooper and Stein spoke Friday at a meeting of the task force, which Cooper established in June 2020 after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

The task force recommended that legislators replace the misdemeanor charge for possessing up to 1½ ounces of marijuana with a civil offense on par with a traffic infraction.

At the White House Thursday, Biden said he will grant pardons to all U.S. residents and citizens who have committed or who have been convicted the federal offense of simple possession of marijuana.

The pardon will restore the offenders’ political, civil and other rights, Biden said.

Biden’s pardon doesn’t apply to people who were not U.S. citizens and were not lawfully present in the United States at the time of their offense, according to a White House document.

Biden said the move reflects his position that "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," he added. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for "simple possession" of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

The U.S. Department of Justice will administer Biden’s pardons through its Office of the Pardon Attorney, which will provide the offenders with certificates of pardon, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said that his office will enforce the law.

"He (Biden) is the president of these United States and the mere fact that he is president means the people have given him the authority to do just that," Kimbrough said of Biden’s plan.

"As always, we here at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are going to do what is moral, what is legal, and what is right," Kimbrough said. "What the law says is what I will enforce. We will remain a law-abiding law-enforcement agency."

State residents have various opinions about the legalization of medical and recreational use of marijuana in North Carolina, Kimbrough said.

"We all have opinions about a lot of things, but they are just opinions," Kimbrough said. "At the end of the day, I am obligated to enforce the law. Whether I agree or disagree, I will follow the law."

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia have legalized the medical use of marijuana.

Republicans Tim Moore, the speaker of the N.C. House, and Phil Berger, the leader of the N.C. Senate, couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Under state law, possession of more than ½ ounces of marijuana is punishable by up to 45 days in jail and up to a $1,000. Possession of more than 1½ ounces of marijuana is a felony.

Earlier this year, the N.C. Senate passed a bill that would have legalized marijuana for medical use with a doctor’s prescription. Under the legislation, the marijuana would have to be purchased under regulated dispensaries.

The bill never reached a floor vote in the House.

In June, Moore said that the House would wait until 2023 to reconsider legalizing medical marijuana.

Kristie Puckett Williams of Raleigh, the director of engagement and mobilization for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, said Biden's action "was an historic and huge victory."

"No one should be incarcerated for marijuana possession," Williams said. "We acknowledge that the war on drugs has robbed hundreds of thousands of people of their liberty and freedom, especially Black and Brown people."