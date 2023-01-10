Lexington City Manager Terra Greene announces retirement.

Lexington City Manager Terra Greene announced Monday that she is retiring, according to a news release.

Greene has been city manager since January 2019. She was the first woman to serve in the role and the 10th city manager appointed by the Lexington City Council in the city's 88-year history. Her retirement will be effective later this year.

From 2013 to 2018, Greene was the city's assistant manager. Earlier in her career, she served as the city's director of financial and information services. She started her time with the city of Lexington as the city's finance director in November 1997.

"Seasons of transition are healthy in leadership," Greene said in a statement. "I am honored to provide every assistance available to the next leader of this incredible organization. My genuine care for the City of Lexington's resiliency and progression on this exciting upward trajectory, as well as my genuine care for the high-caliber workforce 'runs deep' over the lifespan of a 25-year commitment."

Mayor Jason Hayes and the Lexington City Council will begin a comprehensive recruitment and interview process to select the next city manager, the news release said.