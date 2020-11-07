Local Biden supporters hope message of unity will resonate

Local supporters of Joe Biden say they are thrilled that the former vice president was declared Saturday as the winner of the presidential election. A political observer sees Biden's election as major world news.
Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump and will become the 46th president of the United States. Major news agencies declared Biden the winner after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.
Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
On Fourth Street, Mark Tirrell of Winston-Salem said he was happy and relieved when he learned that Biden had been declared the winner. Tirrell voted for Biden on Election Day.
"I was worried that this was going to go on and on and on, and there would be lawsuits," Tirrell said. "There was too much talking about things that was just not true."
The counting of the ballots showed the Biden won the election, Tirrell said.
"I think the next couple of months will be very interesting, and what's going to happen?" Tirrell said. "I just can't image Trump wanting to be this lame duck president, knowing that he's has to walk on Jan. 20.
"I just can imagine him, conceivably, even deciding to resign or something crazy," Tirrell said. "Everything he does is crazy. I could see him walk away, and say Pence is president and take off."
Mireya Pineda, who also lives in the city, said she was pleased that Biden won the election. However, Pineda said she didn't vote.
"Even though Trump isn't going to be the president any more, maybe he (Biden) can do some good because he was Obama's vice president," Pineda said.
At Bailey Park, Raine Craft of Winston-Salem said he didn't expect to see the White House flip from the hands of the Republicans to the Democrats. Craft declined to reveal whom he voted for in the presidential contest.
Craft said he's optimistic that Americans will unify under a Biden administration after a heated presidential campaign.
"I like that he (Biden) has called for that," Craft said. "I hope that we can make it happen."
Aaron Homburger of Winston-Salem said he was surprised that Biden was elected because he expected Trump to be re-elected.
Homburger said he voted for Trump, and that the president should accept the election's results.
"He's a sore loser," Homburger said of Trump. "He should just move on. I look forward to 2024."
Another Republican candidate, not Trump, should run for the presidency in four years, Homburger said.
Allan Louden, a professor of communication at Wake Forest University, said that Biden's election resonated worldwide.
'Dignitaries around the world are sending congratulations, politicians from both parties in the United States are adding their congratulations, and the mechanisms of election authentication move steadily forward," Louden said.
"When the Associated Press called the race, opportunities available to President Trump decidedly narrowed," Louden said. "To date, the president has presented an impervious stance, promising to attain a 'fair election' by any means available.
"As a national consensus emerges that the election, while rigorously engaged, was lawfully concluded, Trump has the option exercised by all former presidents of graceful concession and pledges of unity," Louden said. "Trump's 70 million votes provide him with the political capital to resist, but the moral compass of the nation may not allow that expression."
Anna Jolly of Winston-Salem said she was "super excited" about Biden's election.
"This is a long time coming, and it's time for a change," Jolly said. "I'm glad our 46th president is Joe Biden, and our vice president is Kamala Harris."
Jolly, who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket, said she believes that Americans will come together under a Biden administration.
Tiffany Mitchell, a city resident, agreed with Jolly on the timeliness of the election of Biden and Harris. Mitchell also voted for Biden.
Biden was elected in a pro-Biden vote among the U.S. electorate rather than majority of voters casting ballots against Trump, Mitchell said.
Biden also has an appropriate message of trying to unify the country, she said.
"Unity will be something that people will want to do," Mitchell said.
Trent Carter of Winston-Salem said he didn't vote for Biden. Carter cast his vote for Trump because he supports the president's economic policies, he said.
"He (Biden) hasn't put out a plan for the economy," Carter said. "He's always talking about it, but he doesn't have a plan."
Biden won the election because "Trump was a polarizing figure," Carter said. "People hated Donald Trump so much that they voted against him. They didn't vote so much for Joe Biden."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
