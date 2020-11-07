Local Biden supporters hope message of unity will resonate

Anna Jolly talks about Biden

Local supporters of Joe Biden say they are thrilled that the former vice president was declared Saturday as the winner of the presidential election. A political observer sees Biden's election as major world news.

Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump and will become the 46th president of the United States. Major news agencies declared Biden the winner after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.

Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

On Fourth Street, Mark Tirrell of Winston-Salem said he was happy and relieved when he learned that Biden had been declared the winner. Tirrell voted for Biden on Election Day.

"I was worried that this was going to go on and on and on, and there would be lawsuits," Tirrell said. "There was too much talking about things that was just not true."

The counting of the ballots showed the Biden won the election, Tirrell said.

"I think the next couple of months will be very interesting, and what's going to happen?" Tirrell said. "I just can't image Trump wanting to be this lame duck president, knowing that he's has to walk on Jan. 20.