Local Democrats and Republicans agree with Biden's tough stance with Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

WATCH NOW: Local Reaction To The First State Of The Union Speech

Local Democrats and Republicans had mixed views on President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night, but agreed with Biden's position of supporting Ukraine after Russia invaded that country last week.

Democrat Nigel Alston, the executive director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., said he agreed with Biden about the invasion and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

As for the economy and inflation, Alston said he understood the president’s points "and they sound good."

"Yet, I’m not certain it will resonate with the reality people are experiencing right now," Alston said.

Republican Don Martin, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said Biden was "right on target on the United States' response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

"I think that the President's remedy to stop inflation — namely to lower costs, not wages and manufacture more in America — is an oversimplification of a complex issue," Martin said.

Democrat Fleming El-Amin, who is also a Forsyth County commissioner, said he applauds President Biden "for his crystal clear leadership."