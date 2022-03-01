Local Democrats and Republicans agree with Biden's tough stance with Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Local Democrats and Republicans had mixed views on President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night, but agreed with Biden's position of supporting Ukraine after Russia invaded that country last week.
Democrat Nigel Alston, the executive director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., said he agreed with Biden about the invasion and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.
As for the economy and inflation, Alston said he understood the president’s points "and they sound good."
"Yet, I’m not certain it will resonate with the reality people are experiencing right now," Alston said.
Republican Don Martin, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said Biden was "right on target on the United States' response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
"I think that the President's remedy to stop inflation — namely to lower costs, not wages and manufacture more in America — is an oversimplification of a complex issue," Martin said.
Democrat Fleming El-Amin, who is also a Forsyth County commissioner, said he applauds President Biden "for his crystal clear leadership."
"(His) response to the invasion of Ukraine (with) 30 sovereign nations is admirable," El-Amin said. "President Biden represents the model community of democracy that world leaders admire."
Republican Robert Clark, who represents the West Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, said he agrees with Biden that the U.S. should assist Ukraine in its resistance to the Russian invasion. "Putin is evil," Clark said.
Clark disagrees with Biden on inflation.
"It is being caused by a disruption of the supply chain," Clark said, "and the tremendous amount of money that the Federal Reserve is printing to finance the deficit spending of the federal government."
