Local fraternity to hold voter registration drive in Winston-Salem

The local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will stage a voter registration drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Samaritan Ministries at 414 E. Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

The fraternity's social action committee decided to hold the event "as another method to get people interested to vote" other than through the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said Vance Cabiness, a fraternity spokesman.

"We feel that way because it is a right to vote and all races should be included," Cabiness said.

A group of 10 to 20 fraternity members will participate in the event, Cabiness said. Organizers expect 50 to 100 residents to attend.

The fraternity will bring the completed voter-registration forms from the event to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, Cabiness said. About 100 N95 masks will be available to the residents who attend the event.

