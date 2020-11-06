Local residents and political observers offer mixed views about Democrat Joe Biden likely becoming the country's next president

Local residents and political observers offered mixed views Friday about the likely prospect of Democrat Joe Biden becoming the country's next president.
Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.
At Hanes Park, Donna Beamer of Winston-Salem said she cast her ballot for Biden as she voted for first time in her life.
"I have a lot of anxiety about the outcome because I don't want Donald Trump to lead this country into the ground any more," Beamer said. "I'm afraid for my granddaughter's future if Trump continues to lead this country."
Jeremiah Wilson, who also lives in Winston-Salem, said he voted for Trump and would be disappointed in a Biden victory.
Wilson said he blames Biden for the 1994 crime bill that mandated lengthy prison sentences for criminal defendants convicted under the federal drug laws.
"The crime bill left a bad taste in my mouth," Wilson said.
Trump supported a law that reformed the federal criminal-justice system and reduced prison time for some inmates, Wilson said.
The current tally of votes for both candidates is "impressive display of American democracy," said Daniel Prosterman, an associate professor of history, race and ethnicity studies at Salem College.
"Put simply, the votes could appear in countlessly different ways depending upon which votes are counted first or last," Prosterman said. "Vice President Biden’s base of urban support has meant that his totals would change dramatically as large cities reported their results, with some cities requiring days to tabulate millions of votes.
"Likewise, President Trump has seen increases to his overall tally," Prosterman said. "They’re just not quite as large because his base of support is primarily in more suburban and rural areas."
The nationwide delay in declaring a winner in the presidential election reminded Allan Louden of the Florida election controversy during the 2000 race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
"It was George W. Bush asking for every vote to be counted," said Louden, a professor of communication at Wake Forest University. "It is hard to find a political figure that publicly does not mirror that sentiment in elections. "President Trump's statements suggesting that the vote count should be truncated are jarring," Louden said.
At a White House news conference on Thursday, Trump said he would win the election if only legal votes are counted.
"This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election," said Trump of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption while providing no evidence.
"Sen. Biden's short, calm (and) historical reassurance of the American people’s judgment stood in obvious contrast to the president's press conference," Louden said. "It had a welcome tone for those seeking a return to normalcy.
"The reaction to Trump’s characterization of a 'stolen election' has been, for many, muted," Louden said. "The political difficulties of contradicting a sitting president and risking the alienation of half the nation’s voters weigh heavily on 'constitutional Republicans.'"
At the Reynolda Walking Trail, Mohamad Khalaf of Winston-Salem said he voted for Biden.
"It's not a matter who will be the next president, we just want to know the results," Khalaf said. "Either way, we are going to have a president whether it's a Democrat or a Republican as long he's a president for the whole country and not just for certain groups."
Khalaf said he supported Biden because "we're tired of the division, the lies, the stories, the fake news and all of that."
"It's all about him (Trump)," Khalaf said. "It's never about the country. It's not the way a presidency should be."
Sally Barbour of Winston-Salem said she voted for Trump, but she realizes that Biden will likely win the election.
"It wasn't my decision," Barbour said of Biden's apparent victory. "We will have to see what happens. It's kind of a mess."
Cristine Summers of Winston-Salem said she didn't vote or submit an absentee ballot in the elections because she's a Jehovah's Witness. Followers of that faith stay neutral in politics, she said.
"We don't look to man's government to solve problems," Summers said. "We look to God to solve problems. … We are good citizens."
Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said he is "extremely happy" that Biden likely will be the nation's next president.
"I think he represents a unique combination of empathy and experience that is perfectly suited to the times, and something that has been sorely lacking for the last four years," Farmer said.
"But we have a lot of work to do," Farmer said. "We have to get way from the 'great leader' paradigm.
"This can't all be on Joe Biden's shoulders," Farmer said. "We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work."
The Republican Party is working hard to ensure that every legitimate vote is counted, said Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party.
"The presidential race is still too early to call," Berlin said. "President Trump has still declared optimism about his re-election nationwide. We are confident President Trump will win North Carolina and Thom Tillis will win his race over Cal Cunningham.
Berlin also pointed the re-election of Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and the election of Republican Jeff Zenger to the N.C. House District 74 seat.
"As a whole, the Republican Party was very pleased with the outcomes in the elections thus far," Berlin said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
