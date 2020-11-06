Local residents and political observers offer mixed views about Democrat Joe Biden likely becoming the country's next president

"This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election," said Trump of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption while providing no evidence.

"Sen. Biden's short, calm (and) historical reassurance of the American people’s judgment stood in obvious contrast to the president's press conference," Louden said. "It had a welcome tone for those seeking a return to normalcy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The reaction to Trump’s characterization of a 'stolen election' has been, for many, muted," Louden said. "The political difficulties of contradicting a sitting president and risking the alienation of half the nation’s voters weigh heavily on 'constitutional Republicans.'"

At the Reynolda Walking Trail, Mohamad Khalaf of Winston-Salem said he voted for Biden.

"It's not a matter who will be the next president, we just want to know the results," Khalaf said. "Either way, we are going to have a president whether it's a Democrat or a Republican as long he's a president for the whole country and not just for certain groups."

Khalaf said he supported Biden because "we're tired of the division, the lies, the stories, the fake news and all of that."