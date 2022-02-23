Local residents meet with attorneys to discuss how Weaver plant fire affected them

A group of 49 people who live near the destroyed Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant met with four attorneys Wednesday night, telling them about problems with their health and well-being since fire erupted at the plant on Jan. 31.
The local residents and business people met with the lawyers at the Great Commission Community Church at 3733 Ogburn Ave. in the city’s northeastern section. Tanya Wiley, the chief executive of the WCP Consulting and Communications of Winston-Salem, helped stage the meeting.
Lamar Perry, who lives near the plant, said that city officials should have imposed a mandatory evacuation rather than a voluntary evacuation for the nearly 6,500 residents who lived within one mile of the plant after the fire started.
If the fire caused the 500 tons of the plant’s ammonium nitrate to explode, it would have destroyed many homes and killed many people, Perry said.
“They could have lost their lives and not have known why,” Perry said of the nearby residents. “There are things that have really bothered me.”
About 15 attendees, including business owners, talked about their concerns to Joel Bowden, a Greensboro attorney, and three lawyers with The Cochran Firm, a national law firm in which Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. was a founding partner.
Cochran became famous as a member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team as the football star was acquitted of two murder charges in October 1995.
James Carter, a managing partner of The Cochran Firm, told the attendees that Wednesday night’s session was an informational meeting.
“The fire affected you all in different ways,” Carter said. “We want to hear from you all. It’s not a legal advice session.”
Jeffrey Mitchell of Metaire, La., another managing partner at The Cochran Firm, said he was sorry for meeting the local residents in the fire’s aftermath.
“I’m sorry that we have to come to your community under these circumstances,” Mitchell said. “You have been greatly grieved by this situation. We want to hear your stories.”
Hugo Chanez, an attorney with The Cochran Firm, told the audience that every person and business adversely affected by the fire has a right to be compensated for their losses.
After two residents told the attorneys that their eyes were affected by the fire’s smoke, Chanez and Mitchell told them to report their eye conditions were likely caused by the fire to their doctors.
If the law firm files a lawsuit on the behalf of the residents, then their attorneys will request company documents and take depositions from witnesses to gather evidence to prove their potential clients’ claims against the lawsuit’s defendants, the lawyers said.
The lawyers encouraged the residents to submit forms to their firm about the ill effects they suffered because of the fire.
Two lawsuits have been filed against the Weaver company because of the fire. The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a $1 million relief fund to help affected residents pay their expenses caused by the fire.
336-727-7299