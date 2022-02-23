Local residents meet with attorneys to discuss how Weaver plant fire affected them

Cochran became famous as a member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team as the football star was acquitted of two murder charges in October 1995.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

James Carter, a managing partner of The Cochran Firm, told the attendees that Wednesday night’s session was an informational meeting.

“The fire affected you all in different ways,” Carter said. “We want to hear from you all. It’s not a legal advice session.”

Jeffrey Mitchell of Metaire, La., another managing partner at The Cochran Firm, said he was sorry for meeting the local residents in the fire’s aftermath.

“I’m sorry that we have to come to your community under these circumstances,” Mitchell said. “You have been greatly grieved by this situation. We want to hear your stories.”

Hugo Chanez, an attorney with The Cochran Firm, told the audience that every person and business adversely affected by the fire has a right to be compensated for their losses.

After two residents told the attorneys that their eyes were affected by the fire’s smoke, Chanez and Mitchell told them to report their eye conditions were likely caused by the fire to their doctors.