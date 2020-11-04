Local voters say they feel uneasy about the lack of a declared winner in the presidential race.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You have to patience and wait and see," Stewart said of pending results of the presidential election. "Patience will take you a long way."

Stewart said he hopes that people will have more opportunities under a Biden administration.

Melvin Banger of Winston-Salem said he expected that there would be no declared winner of the presidency on election night. Banger didn't reveal whom he voted for to occupy the White House for the next four years.

"If Trump loses, it will be a mess," Banger said. "... It's going to be a race mess. That's just the way I feel about it.

"Trump supporters are serious about him," Banger said. "If he loses, I just think they are going to act crazy."

At Reynolds Golf Course on Reynolds Park Road, Larry Walser of Winston-Salem said he voted for Trump.

Walser said he hasn't experienced any anxiety about the presidential election. Walser stayed up until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday watching TV coverage of the race, he said.

"I just hate that I don't know who won," Walser said. "You ought to know who is going to win on Election Day."

Walser said he hopes that Trump is re-elected.