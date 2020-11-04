Local voters say they feel uneasy about the lack of a declared winner in the presidential race.
Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer Thursday to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House after securing victories in the "blue wall" battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan which narrowing President Donald Trump’s path to re-election.
In North Carolina, Trump received nearly 50% of the votes counted while Biden picked up 48.6%, according to numbers from the state Board of Elections. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be added to the total on Nov. 13.
With just a handful of states still up for grabs late Thursday, Trump was trying to press his case in court in some key swing states. It was unclear if any of his campaign’s legal maneuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favor.
Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.
Susan Diane Jenkins of Winston-Salem said she voted Trump as she stood along the Reynolda Walking Trail.
"I'm kind of upset because I was hoping that my candidate would win," Jenkins said. "And it hadn't turned out that way."
Jenkins doesn't want to pay higher taxes under a Biden administration, she said.
The uncertainty of the presidential election's outcome "makes me uneasy," Jenkins said. "What we get is what we get because I voted and did my part."
Also along the Reynolda Walking Trail, Alexzander Gaven Young of Greensboro said he voted for Biden.
"It's not surprising that the results haven't been in yet," Young said. "But we do have a president who wants to call the elections off early. I feel like hopefully, America will get the president it actually deserves."
Young pointed to state election officials accepting properly postmarked absentee ballots until Nov. 12.
Young said he feels uneasy about that scenario.
At the Food Lion store on Waughtown Street, Robert Lawrence of Winston-Salem said he also voted for Biden.
Lawrence said he also feels anxious about how long state elections officials will take in counting all of the ballots.
"My best scenario is that Biden wins the presidency," Lawrence said. "After he takes office, he's unable to complete (his term). And Kamala Harris will be the first female president."
At the nearby SouthEast Plaza Shopping Center, Brandon Stewart of Winston-Salem said he voted also for Biden.
"You have to patience and wait and see," Stewart said of pending results of the presidential election. "Patience will take you a long way."
Stewart said he hopes that people will have more opportunities under a Biden administration.
Melvin Banger of Winston-Salem said he expected that there would be no declared winner of the presidency on election night. Banger didn't reveal whom he voted for to occupy the White House for the next four years.
"If Trump loses, it will be a mess," Banger said. "... It's going to be a race mess. That's just the way I feel about it.
"Trump supporters are serious about him," Banger said. "If he loses, I just think they are going to act crazy."
At Reynolds Golf Course on Reynolds Park Road, Larry Walser of Winston-Salem said he voted for Trump.
Walser said he hasn't experienced any anxiety about the presidential election. Walser stayed up until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday watching TV coverage of the race, he said.
"I just hate that I don't know who won," Walser said. "You ought to know who is going to win on Election Day."
Walser said he hopes that Trump is re-elected.
"I think Joe Biden would be bad for the country," Walser said. "We don't want a socialist government."
Taylor Hartis of Winston-Salem said she voted for Republican candidates, but she declined to say whether she cast a ballot for Trump.
"This was my first election that I was legally allowed to vote in so I'm a little anxious to see the outcome," Hartis said. "I would like to see a Republican in office, but I would be OK with securing seats in the House and or in the Senate."
Hartis said she cast her ballot in the early-voting period 10 days ago.
"I wish to see a fair election," Hartis said. "I don't care who wins."
Juan Miranda, the organizing director of Siembra NC, declined to say whom he voted for president. Siembra NC is an immigrant- advocacy group based in Greensboro.
"It would have been great for the election to be determined (on Tuesday night)," Miranda said. "We were prepared for all potential scenarios."
With the election being conducted amid concerns about absentee ballots and the coronavirus pandemic, many people realized that it could days or weeks for the winner of the presidential race to be determined, Miranda said.
Siembra NC worked with Mijente, a national progressive advocacy network, and went door-to-door in Triad neighborhoods as well as made phone calls to persuade Latinx residents to vote against Trump, Miranda said.
"The work we started over a year ago has not ended," Miranda said. "We will be pushing forward until every vote is counted."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
