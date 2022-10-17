Lowe aiming for fourth term; Ware criticizes career politicians

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said he wants to return to the N.C. Senate for a fourth term because "there is more work to be done."

His challenger for the Senate District 32, Republican George Ware, said that's the kind of mentality that keeps the state from moving forward.

"The politicians we have keep running on the same issue over and over again," Ware said.

Politicians have learned that if they fix things, they are no longer needed, he said. Once in office, Ware said, their main focus is keeping their seat.

A self-described conservative, Ware ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2020, losing overwhelmingly in the GOP primary to incumbent Robert Clark.

He said he is running again because "the fabric of everything I believe in is being completely ripped apart."

Ware said he doesn't blame one party over another.

"It's both sides," he said.

Neither Lowe nor Ware faced primary challenges. The Senate District 32 seat covers much of Forsyth County.

A pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, Lowe was first elected in 2015.

Ware served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in real estate. He is past president of the Winston-Salem Chapter of Sertoma International.

On the issue of abortion, Ware said he would be likely to vote for a bill that would ban abortions after 8 to 10 weeks, which is more restrictive than the current 20-week ban that took effect in August.

Republicans can establish a veto-proof supermajority if they win three seats in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate. A supermajority gives a party the ability to override a governor's veto.

It's unclear whether Republicans would introduce legislation calling for more restrictive abortion access if they get a supermajority.

"It's difficult," Ware said of the abortion issue. "If a pregnancy reaches eight to 10 weeks, it's my opinion that there has been a lot of opportunity (to have the pregnancy terminated) up to that point. There has to be a cut-off line."

Lowe said women should have the right to do what is best for them.

"I don't think I, as a legislator, know what's best for a woman. Those are decisions they need to make. I don't think the General Assembly needs to stick their nose in that," he said.

Ware said he is not in favor of making North Carolina the 39th state to expand Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2014. Expansion would provide Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 600,000 North Carolinians.

Instead, he favors lifting restrictions to make the insurance market more competitive, which he believes would lower rates.

Lowe said he would like to see efforts to expand Medicaid pushed through.

With a budget surplus of about $6.2 billion, the General Assembly should better fund education and set aside money for natural disasters, Lowe said.

Ware said he would like to see some of that money put toward improving Internet access and helping schools.

One of Ware's big platforms is education. One his website he called public schools "horribly run" and said that Democrat politicians are refusing to allow religious schools, private schools and homeschools to "participate in educating our children."

He said he favors increasing school-choice vouchers to $7,000 for each student. The General Assembly voted over the summer to expand the voucher program by $56 million and expanded who was eligible to receive financial help.

The vouchers help pay tuition for students transferring from publicly funded schools to private schools. The maximum scholarship is now about $6,000 a student.

Lowe said he supports the expansion of the voucher program.

"I think everybody ought to have the opportunity to have what's best for their child. There's more options than there were 30, 40 years ago in terms of how you support a child's educational career," he said.