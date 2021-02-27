Lowe files bill that would allow Winston-Salem city officials to view police body-camera footage without a court order

State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, has filed a local bill in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow Winston-Salem city officials to view police body-camera footage without a court order.

Nearly two years ago, Lowe and State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth and Davie, filed a similar local bill in the state legislature, but that legislation never made it out of the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.

Krawiec said she is opposed to the current bill.

Among its provisions, the bill would allow the Winston-Salem Police Department or the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to release video footage involving a juvenile or others to a district attorney, to a school-resource office as well as to a citizens' review board regarding complaints and to a city or county manager and to a city or town council in closed session to review a law enforcement agency's operations.

"The council is requesting that this small group of appointed and elected officials be able to view these videos in order to provide oversight of the police department and in order to be able to reassure the public," City Manager Lee Garrity said.

The bill has been assigned to the Senate's Committee on Rules and Operations.