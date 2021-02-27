Lowe files bill that would allow Winston-Salem city officials to view police body-camera footage without a court order

State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, has filed a local bill in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow Winston-Salem city officials to view police body-camera footage without a court order.
Nearly two years ago, Lowe and State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth and Davie, filed a similar local bill in the state legislature, but that legislation never made it out of the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.
Krawiec said she is opposed to the current bill.
Among its provisions, the bill would allow the Winston-Salem Police Department or the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to release video footage involving a juvenile or others to a district attorney, to a school-resource office as well as to a citizens' review board regarding complaints and to a city or county manager and to a city or town council in closed session to review a law enforcement agency's operations.
"The council is requesting that this small group of appointed and elected officials be able to view these videos in order to provide oversight of the police department and in order to be able to reassure the public," City Manager Lee Garrity said.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate's Committee on Rules and Operations.
Lowe filed the legislation on Feb. 17 because the city council wanted legislators to consider the measure, he said.
"I just wanted to make it happen," Lowe said.
Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem said the bill is the right approach because it would help city officials deal with situations that concern residents.
"Public officials would be in a much better position to advise citizens as well as responding to (their) concerns," Joines said in an email.
Under current state law, local government officials and residents are required to petition a judge to get police body-camera footage released to the public.
In late July 2020, Judge R. Gerald Horne of Forsyth Superior Court ordered the release of video footage of John Neville, 56, in the Forsyth County Jail.
Neville died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, 2019, after he was put in a prone restraint at the jail, and the video showed him repeatedly telling detention officers that he had trouble breathing.
Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Neville's death.
In November 2018, Winston-Salem police released a video of the arrest of a 14-year-old female student at Hanes Magnet School. Judge Anderson Cromer of Forsyth Superior Court ordered the release of that video.
In March 2019, Krawiec was a co-primary sponsor of Lowe's bill that was filed in the N.C. Senate.
However, Krawiec said she isn't supporting the current bill, and she pointed to the violent unrests in some U.S. cities last year after the public release of police videos that showed officers' encounters with unarmed Black people, protesters and others.
The state's current law regarding the release of police-body camera footage is a better policy, Krawiec said.
"I think it’s wise for officials to review the footage by going through the process before it’s released to others," Krawiec said. "By following this method, authorities may be able to prepare for unrest and diffuse the situation."
