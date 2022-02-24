Malishai Woodbury files to run against two incumbent Forsyth County commissioners

Malishai Woodbury, the former chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, filed Thursday to run for a District A seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Woodbury, a Democrat, is running for one of two seats representing the district. Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel, the Democratic incumbents in the district, have already filed for reelection.
Woodbury announced in December 2021 that she would not run for re-election to the school board.
The filing period for the May 17 primary restarted Thursday as the N.C. Supreme Court declined Wednesday to delay the use of Congressional redistricting maps that had been endorsed by a panel of trial judges.
Democrats David Michael Moore and Kanika Shevon Brown, both of Winston-Salem, filed to run for the N.C. House District 71 seat.
State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, currently represents that district in the N.C. House, but Terry announced in December 2021 that she would not run for a sixth term as a legislator.
Brown was an unsuccessful candidate in the March 2020 primary for that House seat.
Democrat Amber M. Baker of Winston-Salem filed to run for re-election to the N.C. House District 72 seat. Baker was elected in November 2020 to that seat.
Democrat Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem filed to run for the N.C. House District 74 seat. Incumbent Jeff Zenger of Lewisville, R-Forsyth, has filed to run for re-election.
Republican Aaron Jay Berlin of Clemmons, a former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, filed to run for a new seat as a Forsyth District Court judge.
Democrat Valene Kadisha McMasters of Winston-Salem filed to run for a full term as a Forsyth District Court judge. Gov. Roy Cooper appointed McMasters to that judgeship in December 2021.
McMasters is currently serving out the remainder of the term of Judge Denise Hartsfield who retired on Dec. 1, 2021.
Frederick B. Adams II of Winston-Salem filed to run for a full-term as a Forsyth District Court judge. Cooper appointed Adams to that judgeship in October 2021, filling the vacant seat of Judge Lisa Menefee who retired in August 2021.
George Cleland IV of Winston-Salem filed to run for a full-term as a Forsyth District Court judge. Cooper appointed Cleland to that judgeship in September 2020, filling the vacant seat of Judge George A. Bedsworth who retired in May 2020.
District court judges serve four-year terms.
