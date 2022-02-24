Malishai Woodbury files to run against two incumbent Forsyth County commissioners

Malishai Woodbury, the former chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, filed Thursday to run for a District A seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Woodbury, a Democrat, is running for one of two seats representing the district. Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel, the Democratic incumbents in the district, have already filed for reelection.

Woodbury announced in December 2021 that she would not run for re-election to the school board.

The filing period for the May 17 primary restarted Thursday as the N.C. Supreme Court declined Wednesday to delay the use of Congressional redistricting maps that had been endorsed by a panel of trial judges.

Democrats David Michael Moore and Kanika Shevon Brown, both of Winston-Salem, filed to run for the N.C. House District 71 seat.

State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, currently represents that district in the N.C. House, but Terry announced in December 2021 that she would not run for a sixth term as a legislator.

Brown was an unsuccessful candidate in the March 2020 primary for that House seat.

