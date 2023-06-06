Supporters of community agencies made their appeals for money during Monday’s public hearing at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough got some support for his effort to boost pay for jail workers, although it didn’t come close to the massive turnout for schools.

Kimbrough didn’t personally speak, but a couple of his jail workers did, appealing for the county board to put in a temporary pay supplement of $3 per hour for detention officers as a way of encouraging them to keep going in the face of a big labor shortage at the jail.

Arnita Miles, a former sheriff’s deputy, cast the need in stark words.

“I would almost go back to war instead of going there and working,” she said. “They need your help.”

Kimbrough had taken to Facebook in recent days to appeal for people to either get in touch with county commissioners or show up at Monday’s public hearing to ask for more than $4 million in additional spending for the sheriff’s office, beyond the amount recommended by County Manager Dudley Watts.

At the beginning of May, the jail had a vacancy rate of 44% among staff. One jail worker told county commissioners on Monday that jail staff has been on mandatory overtime since September of 2021.

Kartherine Ferguson, a detention center commander, and Sarah Angel, a corporal, were the jail workers who appealed for the county to boost jail pay.

Commissioners will be meeting to discuss the budget starting 9 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, as speakers for groups helping with everything from the arts to veteran’s organizations stepped forward to speak, it was clear that Kimbrough was far from alone in wanting more money from the county board.

Many spoke about how they are recovering from the challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many to curtail operations or close their doors.

“We are back like gangbusters, but we have a lot of work to do to continue with the recovery,” said Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Her group’s ask: $170,000.

Ciat Shabazz, the executive director and founder of H.A.R.R.Y. Veterans, a group that supports veterans and their families, appealed for the county’s appropriation to her group to increase from $30,000 to $75,000, so that she can hire a staffer to help what has been a volunteer effort.

One change that most organizations are facing this year is that the county manager’s budget has not recommended any particular amount of funding for groups.

As county leaders explained in the proposed budget, in the past, if a group got county money for two years in a row, county management would automatically include the group for funding in the following year’s budget.

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, none of the community groups have been automatically recommended for funding, but the county manager is setting aside a $1.3 million reserve in the budget that will be divided among the various groups asking for money.

Of course the sheriff’s office as well as the schools and other county agencies don’t have to compete for money from that reserve.

The various groups asking for county money have turned in requests totaling almost $10 million — meaning that many groups will either get turned down or get less money than they asked for.