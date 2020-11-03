 Skip to main content
McHenry leads Parker in newly redrawn 10th District
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry is in the lead in the newly redrawn 10th U.S. House District.

McHenry leads Democratic challenger David Parker by a 67.7% to 32.3% margin with 31% of the district’s 186 precincts reporting.

In absentee one-stop voting, the margin is McHenry 72.1% to 27.9%, while absentee by-mail, it was Parker 55.6% to 44.4%.

This time around, winning the district means winning over voters in several new-to-the-district counties.

That includes a small part of Winston-Salem and suburban Forsyth County communities of Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall, the northern areas of the county and portions of Kernersville and Walkertown.

As of 8:40 p.m., McHenry was ahead in Forsyth by a 54.6 to 45.4% margin.

The district also includes reliably Republican rural and suburban counties such as Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.

McHenry is ahead handily in all of those counties.

McHenry lives in Denver, which is about 70 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, while Parker lives in Statesville.

In McHenry's previous eight 10th District elections, his victory margin has been as narrow as 57% to 43% in 2008 and 2012, and as wide as 71% to 29% in 2010.

