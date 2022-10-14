Medicaid expansion, abortion, school funding top issues in House race

The race for the N.C. House District 72 features a one-term incumbent and a political newcomer.

District 72 is mostly Democratic, covering downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest, Buena Vista and parts of east Winston-Salem.

Democrat Amber Baker easily won the seat in 2020 and appears to be on target to head back to Raleigh. She will face Republican Shelton Stallworthy in the general election. This is Stallworthy's first run for political office.

Neither candidate faced a challenge in their primaries.

A former principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School, Baker said expanding Medicaid is among her top priorities if re-elected.

Baker said she stands ready to vote in favor of making North Carolina the 39th state to expand Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2014. Expansion would provide Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 600,000 North Carolinians.

Though the state House and Senate have each passed their own Medicaid expansion bills, negotiations appear to have been put on the backburner until next year.

Baker also supports fully funding the Leandro Plan, which calls for state lawmakers to provide $5.6 billion in new education spending by 2028 to ensure each child has access to a "sound, basic education" as dictated in the state's constitution.

The state Supreme Court is deliberating on how Leandro funds should be distributed.

"We need to be funding our public schools at a rate of sustainability, and we haven't done that in awhile," Baker said.

The state should use some of its $6.2 billion surplus to fund the Leandro plan and boost the pension of retired state employees, she said.

On the issue of abortion, Baker said that her position hasn't changed.

"Our position has always been that a woman's decision about her health care and her reproductive rights is nothing to be decided at a governmental level. It's a personal decision with her and her doctor," she said.

Baker said she was disappointed that U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated the state's 20-week abortion ban. Some Republican lawmakers have said that they will seek a more restrictive ban if Republicans obtain a veto-proof super majority.

Republicans need to win two seats in the Senate and three in the House for that to happen.

Based on her campaign website, it seems likely Stallworthy would be among those in favor of more restrictive abortion laws if she is elected.

Stallworthy could not be reached to talk about her campaign.

On her campaign website, Stallworthy said she is a wife and stay-at-home mother of two young children who has enjoyed keeping up with politics. An incident at a preschool prompted her to run for office, she said on her website.

"When I began the search for a little preschool program for my son I was shocked to find that the best of the best were masking their babies. And I mean babies, toddlers 2 and under. When I pressed their logic I was met with resistance and disdain from the parents. The experience at the preschool prompted me to look into the state of our city and how far we’ve fallen from rational thought and reason. I discovered we’d fallen far and not a single conservative was stepping up to fight back. So I am running to fight back. I’m running for my children, so they get to call this country as free, prosperous and unique as I have," she wrote.

She applauded the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on her social media pages, giving some insight into how she might vote on issues of abortion if elected.