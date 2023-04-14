Merschel Park, Winston-Salem's newest downtown park, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting on Saturday.

The park, at the corner of Fourth and Trade streets, cost $5.23 million to build and is named for the late Wanda Merschel, who represented the Northwest Ward for 16 years on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Merschel, who died in 2020, was a supporter of downtown revitalization. She also had a fondness for kinetic sculptures, which are incorporated into the park.

“Balancing Act,” the larger of the two pieces, is dedicated to the women who find imaginative ways to balance their lives. The 16 spheres represent Merschel’s years of service on the city council, said Lyman Whitaker, who created the sculptures.

“The glint of the spheres gives tribute to Wanda as a tenacious, creative force who focused on the sparkle in her life,” Whitaker said.

The smaller “Ring Around the Rosie” sculpture is inspired by Kaleideum Downtown, the children's museum going up just across the street from the park. The large central sphere represents a mother and the smaller pieces surrounding it represent six children.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 3 p.m.

GALLERY: Merschel Park on the eve of its opening in downtown Winston-Salem