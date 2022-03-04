Mike Ruffin, a former Davie County manager, has been appointed as the interim Davie County manager to replace David Bone, who resigned on Feb. 25 from that position.
The Davie County Board of Commissioners appointed Ruffin Wednesday to the position, Ruffin said.
Ruffin, 68, will serve as the county manager for six months as Davie County officials look for a permanent manager, he said.
Ruffin had served as the Davie County manager from 2014 to 2017, and he worked as the Durham County manager from 2000 to 2014.
As part of his duties, Ruffin will help the Davie commissioners find a permanent manager, he said.
“It’s a good board,” Ruffin said of the commissioners. “I’m just coming back and helping keep things moving forward.”
Commissioner Mark Jones said he has confidence in Ruffin.
“Mike will be effective in building confidence and stability within the organization, but will also be exceptionally valuable as we diligently search the marketplace for a permanent county manager,” Jones told the Davie County Blog.
Bone resigned last Friday after serving as the Davie County manager for 14 months.
Ruffin said he spoke with Bone last Saturday after Bone had resigned.
“I didn’t talk to him about why he resigned or what the circumstances were,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin told Bone that he would keep his eye on future jobs that Bone might be interested in, Ruffin said. Ruffin had worked as a senior consultant for Developmental Associates LLC of Chapel Hill, which helps local governments and other organizations find their top executives.
Bone submitted a handwritten letter about his resignation that was accepted by the Davie County commissioners.
In the resignation letter, Bone wrote he expected to receive three months of severance pay, which is part of his employment agreement.
Bone’s annual salary was $137,714, said Robin West, an assistant county manager. Three months’ pay for Bone would be $34,428, West said.
Ruffin is being paid $12,084 per month, West said.
Bone stepped down from his job a month after he detailed allegations of unprofessional behavior by the Advance Fire Department.
No county officials have commented publicly on the reason for Bone’s resignation.
In January, Davie County terminated its agreement with the Advance Fire Department for housing its transport unit, personnel, equipment and supplies of the Davie County Emergency Medical Services at the department.
Bone sent that message to Rodney Miller, the chief of the Advance Fire Department, in a letter dated Jan. 21.
The reason for the agreement’s termination was multiple reports of unprofessional behavior, which was allegedly witnessed by Davie County EMS staff at the fire department by AFD personnel and their guests, Bone wrote in his letter.
The fire department is located at 1869 N.C. 801 South in Advance.
The Advance Fire Department doesn’t know why Bone resigned, Miller said last Saturday. The fire department isn’t part of Davie County government, he said.
“However, Advance Fire Department is very grateful for all the support we have received from our citizens and county commissioners,” Miller said. “We are so appreciative that the real story has now been told about the abrupt and unjustified removal of Davie County’s EMS unit from AFD.”
In his letter to Miller, Bone mentioned unwanted physical touching, production of alcohol (wine-making) inside the fire station, male and female visitors being allowed upstairs in the staff’s bedrooms, loud behavior and late-night noise, including someone banging on a pistol with a hammer, attempting to repair a handgun.
Miller said in a statement on Feb. 16 that Bone “ambushed us by removing EMS for the Advance Fire Department based on vague and unsubstantiated charges of inappropriate conduct.”
The fire department addressed three of the allegations in a Feb. 14 news release. That statement didn’t address the actions involving the handgun.
A young volunteer, who helped out around the station, committed the unwanted touching, but it was not sexual and was not intentional, the news release said. After the volunteer was suspended for 30 days, the volunteer resigned.
Some years ago, a person did attempt to make “native wine,” but Miller stopped that activity at the time, according to the news release.
The Advance Fire Department entered into a new agreement with Davie County to ensure that an EMS unit will be located in Advance at the AFD Station 12-2. That building is at 169 Fire Station Road in Advance.
However, Davie County emergency medical technicians are not at the station overnight, leaving eastern Davie residents without adequate EMS coverage at night, the news release said.
