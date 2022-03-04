Mike Ruffin, a former Davie County manager, has been appointed as the interim Davie County manager

Ruffin said he spoke with Bone last Saturday after Bone had resigned.

“I didn’t talk to him about why he resigned or what the circumstances were,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin told Bone that he would keep his eye on future jobs that Bone might be interested in, Ruffin said. Ruffin had worked as a senior consultant for Developmental Associates LLC of Chapel Hill, which helps local governments and other organizations find their top executives.

Bone submitted a handwritten letter about his resignation that was accepted by the Davie County commissioners.

In the resignation letter, Bone wrote he expected to receive three months of severance pay, which is part of his employment agreement.

Bone’s annual salary was $137,714, said Robin West, an assistant county manager. Three months’ pay for Bone would be $34,428, West said.

Ruffin is being paid $12,084 per month, West said.

Bone stepped down from his job a month after he detailed allegations of unprofessional behavior by the Advance Fire Department.

No county officials have commented publicly on the reason for Bone’s resignation.