Millions in campaign money flows into local Senate race from a fire hose

As campaigns go, financial reports that closed Oct. 17 might as well have been written in mammoth blood on the wall of a cave. A truer tale will be told when the updated forms through the end of the year are posted online by the state Board of Elections.

Even then, that reporting will only reflect campaigns with the candidates’ names on them. More money is being tossed around by the state political parties, super PACS and single issue “educational” groups propped up by untraceable, unlimited dark money.

Still, if you’ve the time (and inclination) to look, there are clues as to how much this one race might wind up costing.

So-called 48 Hour reports — snapshots of last minute cash injections — started showing up online in the last few days of October.

LeGrand, the Democratic challenger, reported Oct. 26 that the N.C. Democratic Party Senate Caucus had dropped a cool $65,000 into her campaign on top of the $500,000 it shipped over days earlier. That brought her total haul to $1.54 million.

Don’t feel badly for Krawiec, though. In the required 48 Hour documents, her campaign reported last week donations from the state GOP’s N.C. Senate Majority Fund of $324,770. Her total haul was about $1.2 million through Oct. 26.