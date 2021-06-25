Mixed-drink decision waits on input from Forsyth County towns

Thursday's decision by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to reconsider whether to allow mixed-drink sales throughout the county leaves a lot of decisions on the table.
Whether it will result in anyone getting a mixed drink on their table at Westbend Winery and Brewery on July 4 remains to be seen.
Commissioners have to decide how much weight to give the opinions of town leaders who are being asked to give their input.
The town leaders have to decide how they feel, too.
Since the meeting will have public comments, commissioners will have to decide how much weight to give them.
And the winery owners have to figure out a Plan B if the county's answer is no on mixed-drink sales.
"We will still have music and do something," said Sonia Breathwit, who owns the winery with her husband Walt.
Breathwit wanted to make mixed drinks an option for customers at a planned July 4 event at the winery, which is in western Forsyth County near Lewisville. The winery obtained a liquor permit and assumed things were good to go, then discovered that mixed-drink sales are not allowed in unincorporated parts of the county.
Breathwit was watching this week's meeting of the county board and got excited when it seemed like nearly everyone on the board was in favor of voting to allow mixed-drink sales. The county couldn't just carve out a rule for Westbend: Whatever commissioners passed would be countywide.
Then it turned out that countywide meant just that: A vote by the county to allow mixed-drink sales would override the ability of the county's incorporated towns to make their own decision about the sales.
That rubbed many commissioners the wrong way, and a motion to approve mixed drink sales countywide failed with three in favor and four opposed.
Commissioners then voted to allow themselves another chance at a decision next week, after getting input from leaders in the incorporated places that do not now allow mixed-drink sales.
On Friday, some elected officials in Forsyth County towns were saying they're fine with mixed drinks, but some are adamantly opposed. And some just don't know.
"We have talked about trying to allow liquor by the drink in the town from time to time, but we have never had full support," said John McDermon, who has sat on the town council in Rural Hall for 17 years. "I personally have supported it, but I'm not sure the council will support it. I don't believe we ever had a vote. We just discussed it and there was not enough support."
Tobaccoville Mayor Mark Baker, who used to be a county commissioner himself, said he had sounded out members of the village council and found them opposed to any action by the county to allow mixed-drink sales:
"We would rather have the option of making this decision for ourselves," Baker said. "We don't want the county making this decision for the whole county."
Elected officials in Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown, along with King, which is partially in Forsyth County, will be getting contacted to pass on their views on mixed-drink sales. Those towns are the ones that don't allow the sales now.
Mixed drinks can be sold in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville and, since 2019, in Bethania. A small fraction of High Point extends into Forsyth, so mixed drinks can be sold there, too.
Walkertown faced the question of allowing mixed-drink sales in 2005, when a Mexican restaurant, El Maguey, made the request so that it could serve margaritas.
A couple of council members had favored putting the matter to a vote, but when the council made its decision, members were unanimously opposed. People at a public hearing spoke of the need to keep the town "clean and wholesome."
Jessica Jimenez, who keeps the books at the restaurant, said El Maguey tries its best with a wine-based margarita, but still gets requests for tequila and other drinks from customers.
Some have "asked for tequila, and when we tell them that we don't have it, they left," she said.
Wesley Hutchins, who sits on the town council in Walkertown, is familiar with the story of what happened with the El Maguey request, although he wasn't on the council at that time.
"I don't have strong feelings either way," he said. "I am kind of down the middle. I know you would have revenue from sales. I know that there are folks opposed to it. I would like to know what some of my other constituents think about it."
Hutchins does find it odd that any county action on mixed drinks would automatically apply in the incorporated places. It doesn't usually work that way, he observed.
"The municipalities govern their own jurisdiction," he said. "And here the county is saying we are going to do it countywide. What if the citizens of our municipality say we don't want that?"
County attorney Gordon Watkins said its true that many county decisions affect only the unincorporated parts of the county. In fact, some commissioners said they assumed that was the case when the discussion on the county board started.
Watkins said there seems to be no loophole on this issue that would allow the county to apply permission for mixed-drink sales only in the unincorporated areas.
"If the county passes mixed drinks, the municipality has to go along," he said. "They can't opt out."
Bruce Shore, who sits on the Tobaccoville council, said it's not good for the county to make the decision for the towns, and not good the way the issue was brought up so suddenly.
"I think they really need to have brought this out a little bit earlier," Shore said. "If they are going to do something like that, they need to let some time go by and weigh it out."
Leroy Ault, another Tobaccoville council member, said mixed drinks would bring trouble.
"We know if you allow mixed drinks, immediately someone is going to ask that it be allowed in the park, and we just don't need that kind of stuff," Ault said.
County Commissioner Don Martin said longer-term solutions could include legislation to allow sales at wineries or to allow county boards to make decisions on sales only in unincorporated areas.
In the meantime, he said, he will be waiting to hear what feedback the county commissioners get.
"It will be a matter of listening and thinking more about it," he said. "It will be helpful to hear what people have to say. I have not made a decision."
