Mixed-drink decision waits on input from Forsyth County towns

Then it turned out that countywide meant just that: A vote by the county to allow mixed-drink sales would override the ability of the county's incorporated towns to make their own decision about the sales.

That rubbed many commissioners the wrong way, and a motion to approve mixed drink sales countywide failed with three in favor and four opposed.

Commissioners then voted to allow themselves another chance at a decision next week, after getting input from leaders in the incorporated places that do not now allow mixed-drink sales.

On Friday, some elected officials in Forsyth County towns were saying they're fine with mixed drinks, but some are adamantly opposed. And some just don't know.

"We have talked about trying to allow liquor by the drink in the town from time to time, but we have never had full support," said John McDermon, who has sat on the town council in Rural Hall for 17 years. "I personally have supported it, but I'm not sure the council will support it. I don't believe we ever had a vote. We just discussed it and there was not enough support."

Tobaccoville Mayor Mark Baker, who used to be a county commissioner himself, said he had sounded out members of the village council and found them opposed to any action by the county to allow mixed-drink sales: