Mixed-drink sales idea dies

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has decided not to reconsider allowing mixed-drink sales countywide.
After sampling opinions in the towns that don’t allow mixed-drink sales now, commissioners decided there was no need to reconsider last week’s 3-4 vote that rejected a move to allow mixed-drink sales countywide.
Clerk to the board Ashleigh Sloop sent out a notice Wednesday morning that the special meeting on Thursday to reconsider the liquor sales issue has been canceled.
“Cities are cities because they want to control some of their own quality of life,” said Commissioner Don Martin. “The issue was usurping the city control or option. I’m against that and the others are, too. In their minds, they haven’t asked or wanted to ask, and I don’t think that it should be the county to do what a city is formed to do.”
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the county board, said commissioners decided by consensus to cancel the meeting after getting a thumbs-down on the sales question from some of the towns that were surveyed.
Last week, some commissioners believed they could legalize mixed-drink sales in the unincorporated parts of the county, but it turned out that if they did, the decision would override any local option against the sales that towns may have maintained.
Although voting down a motion to allow the countywide sales, commissioners also voted to meet again virtually on Thursday and reconsider, after first sampling opinions in those towns that do not allow mixed drink sales.
Those towns are King, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Mixed-drink sales are allowed in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville and Bethania, as well as in the small portion of High Point that is in Forsyth County.
Since the county made no change in the regulations last week, mixed-drink sales are not allowed in the unincorporated parts of the county as well as the towns that have not approved the sales.
Responding to the county survey, the Tobaccoville village council sent the county word that it was opposed to mixed-drink sales, while council members from King were split, with three opposed and two having no opinion.
By contrast, in Rural Hall there were four members of the town council in favor of countywide sales, and one undecided.
Sloop said no response was received from Walkertown, the other town surveyed.
Commissioner Ted Kaplan made the motion last week to allow the sale of mixed drinks countywide, responding to a request from Westbend Winery and Brewery, which wanted to be able to served mixed drinks during a July 4 celebration planned at the business located near Lewisville but in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Sonia Breathwit, co-owner of the Westbend winery, said the winery will likely carry on with a program of wine, beer and music for the Fourth.
“I fully understand the county’s point of view,” she said. “But this is post-COVID and we are all trying to get it together. There’s a bigger picture involved, because it would allow restaurants to serve liquor if they want to if they are not in town. It is suppressing business a little bit. We are the people who are employing people, restaurant staff is dependent on tips — it is a roll-on effect.”
Mark Creech, the executive director of the Christian Action League, based in Raleigh, issued a statement Monday that while it is understandable that commissioners would want to help businesses sell drinks on July 4, “it is not as though these establishments are not responsible for their current predicament.”
“They should already know our state’s alcohol laws,” Creech said. “Their ignorance concerning them should not require something to be done at the expense of the county’s electorate.”
The Christian Action League cut its teeth on opposing alcohol sales during the last century. The group now says it is not a prohibitionist organization, but that it encourages abstinence from alcohol and works to “minimize alcohol-related harms on both the local and state levels.”
Creech said that local-option alcohol votes are meaningless if the county can circumvent the referendum process, and called the provision of the law that allows the county to do that one that should not have been approved.
Martin said he believes that the best option moving forward, and one that would require action by state lawmakers, would be for counties to be able to make a decision that would only affect the unincorporated parts of the county.
Better yet, Martin said, legislation could allow wineries and other agricultural enterprises the ability to sell the mixed drinks.
Martin said that after news came out last week of the county’s decision against sales, he received a lot of feedback from people in the county who don’t want alcohol sales in the unincorporated areas, either.
“I have gotten phone calls and emails from the unincorporated areas, and they don’t want all that stuff in their back yard,” Martin said. “I have gotten passionate emails from people who say the economy has been hurt and that (drink sales) are a way for them to recover. It is not a yes-no situation.”
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, initially in strong support of the countywide sales, said she had to switch sides when it turned out that county action would overrule local option.
“I don’t think we are in a position to make that kind of decision for municipalities,” she said. “I thought it was just for the unincorporated areas, and I was OK with that.”
