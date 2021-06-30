Mixed-drink sales idea dies

Creech said that local-option alcohol votes are meaningless if the county can circumvent the referendum process, and called the provision of the law that allows the county to do that one that should not have been approved.

Martin said he believes that the best option moving forward, and one that would require action by state lawmakers, would be for counties to be able to make a decision that would only affect the unincorporated parts of the county.

Better yet, Martin said, legislation could allow wineries and other agricultural enterprises the ability to sell the mixed drinks.

Martin said that after news came out last week of the county’s decision against sales, he received a lot of feedback from people in the county who don’t want alcohol sales in the unincorporated areas, either.

“I have gotten phone calls and emails from the unincorporated areas, and they don’t want all that stuff in their back yard,” Martin said. “I have gotten passionate emails from people who say the economy has been hurt and that (drink sales) are a way for them to recover. It is not a yes-no situation.”

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, initially in strong support of the countywide sales, said she had to switch sides when it turned out that county action would overrule local option.

“I don’t think we are in a position to make that kind of decision for municipalities,” she said. “I thought it was just for the unincorporated areas, and I was OK with that.”

